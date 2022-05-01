Cabarrus Calendar

Sunday, May 1

Rowan Big Band All-Stars Jazz Concert & Cookout will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church 950 Bradley St., Concord.

Monday, May 2

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Wednesday, May 4

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join us on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will have a League of Mercy workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make patriotic-themed favors for nursing home residents. It will be at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord. Visitors are welcome to participate. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project.

Thursday, May 5

Cabarrus Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will meet at 7 p.m. at 1900 Rock Hill Church Road. in Concord, ALL veterans are welcome.

Friday, May 6

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 7

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Old Courthouse Theatre is hosting a Community Yard Sale. The cost to participate is $10 to rent a parking space for vendors - rent multiple spaces if needed. Space rental and vendor setup starts at 6 am. First come first served. The sale opens at 7 a.m. to the public. Email info@octconcord.com with any questions. OCT will be selling refreshments.

Monday, May 9

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Thursday, May 12

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Friday, May 13

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Saturday, May 14

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Sunday, May 15

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Monday, May 16

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Wednesday, May 18

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Friday, May 20

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Saturday, May 21

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

Sunday, May 22

Old Courthouse Theatre presents The Addams Family: A New Musical. Performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.octconcord.com or at the door 45 minutes prior to the show starting.

The Piedmont Prime Time Community Band is presenting a concert titled "Movie Music & More" at 4 p.m. at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Rd, Concord. The concert will feature familiar music from the movies and celebrates John Williams' 90th birthday. Selections include music from James Bond, Star Trek, Star Wars, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, The Wizard of OZ, and more favorites. The band consists of community members of all ages from the local area, and is directed by Chris White, who is also the band director at Hickory Ridge High School. Admission is free, but donations are gratefully accepted.

Wednesday, May 25

American Legion Post 51 is hosting a Blood Drive from 1:30-5:50 p.m.

Join the American Legion and the Red Cross on this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment with the Red Cross: 800-733-2767. American Legion Post 51 is located at 165 Wilshire Ave. Southwest.

