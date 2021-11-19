Cabarrus Calendar

New Gilead Reformed Church, 2400 Old Salisbury Road, Concord, is having a Boston Butts for Christmas sale. Cost is $35 each and a quart of slaw is $5. Must preorder and pay at church on Dec. 4 from 1-3 p.m. Pickup will be Dec. 23 from 2-4 p.m.

Christmas In The City is a variety show featuring song, dance, drama, media, comedy, story, and various forms of creative arts to entertain and inspire the soul with the beautiful season and message of Christmas. The experience includes an outdoor living Nativity drama, parade and indoor performance at 6:30 p.m. He’s Alive Church is at 1310 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at: https://hesalivechurch.ticketleap.com/citc2021/.

Sunday, Dec. 5

Monday, Dec. 6