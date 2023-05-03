Wednesday, May 3

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, May 4

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery, call 704-786-5500.

Celebrated author and North Carolina native John Hart will appear at an event hosted by the Mount Pleasant Friends of the Library at 73 & Main restaurant in downtown Mount Pleasant at 7 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 and are available online via the “Friends of the Mt. Pleasant Public Library” Facebook page or call the library for details.

The Kannapolis Farmers Market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Friday, May 5

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"All Shook Up" will be performed at Old Courthouse Theatre in Concord at 7:30 p.m. The musical is Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling 704-788-2405, or at the box office prior to the show.

Saturday, May 6

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcomed at 704-782-1785.

The Kneeling Gardeners Annual Plant Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m . at Trinity Methodist Church, 416 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Kannapolis. (across from A L Brown High School) The Kneeling Gardeners is a volunteer organization of gardeners from around the area who grow local plants for an annual fund raiser. Plants include annuals, perennials, shrubs, trees, herbs, houseplants, decorative potted plants and more. The Kneeling Gardeners meet on the 4th Monday of each month in the fellowship hall of Trinity UMC.

"All Shook Up" will be performed at Old Courthouse Theatre in Concord at 7:30 p.m. The musical is Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling 704-788-2405, or at the box office prior to the show.

Sunday, May 7

"All Shook Up" will be performed at Old Courthouse Theatre in Concord at 2:30 p.m. The musical is Inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley, Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling 704-788-2405, or at the box office prior to the show.

Monday, May 8

The Harrisburg Farmers Market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 6960 Robinson Church Road.

Tuesday, May 9

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St., Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for A GriefShare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays through May 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

The Rotary Square Concord Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 111 Union St. S, Concord.

Wednesday, May 10

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will hold a League of Mercy workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project. Visitors are welcome.

The Cabarrus County Retired Nurses Luncheon will be at Punchy's Diner at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Dr. Walter Fanning, author of "Rescues From The Sky. Space is Limited Please RSVP to Gayla Spears 704-786-0333.

Thursday, May 11

Friday, May 12

Saturday, May 13

Monday, May 15

Tuesday, May 16

Wednesday, May 17

Thursday, May 18

Friday, May 19

Saturday, May 20

