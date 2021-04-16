 Skip to main content
Cabarrus Calendar
Calendar

If you have community news such as reunions, anniversaries, special events and other society news, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

 Submitted

Monday, April 19

The Downtown Master Plan will be presented in person and online at 6 p.m. at the Cabarrus Center, 57 Union St. S., Concord. For information or to participate online, visit www.plan4downtown.com/concord.

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at Franklin Heights Baptist Church, 526 Wright Ave. from 3-7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 19. For details on donating call 1-800-733-2767.

Saturday, April 24

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc., the Gamma Epsilon Zeta Chapter of Concord, will host the annual Mildred Florence Stevenson Harvey sixth Scholarship Luncheon on Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m. The luncheon will be held virtually and will feature the 24th international president, Mary Breaux Wright, as the luncheon speaker. Tickets can be purchased by contacting members of the Gamma Epsilon Zeta Chapter at www.concordzetas1920.org/scholarship.

Downtown Concord hosts Small Business Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Red Hill Brewing and Southern Strain will have special promotions along with other downtown businesses. CrossFit UNITE is hosting its first Rise of the Warrior Competition. Small Business Saturday is sponsored by Uwharrie Bank, F&M Bank and Impact Technologies.

Wednesday, April 28

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at Cabarrus Health Alliance, 300 Mooresville Road, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For details on donating call 1-800-733-2767.

Friday, April 30

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at Kannapolis Church of Christ, 2315 Concord Lake Road, 2:30—7 p.m. For details on donating call 1-800-733-2767.

Saturday, May 15

Wings of Eagles Ranch will hold its 22nd annual Blue Ribbon Horse Show and Picnic on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The stars of the day will be our special riders, who will demonstrate the skills they have learned during their therapeutic riding lessons at Wings of Eagles Ranch, and they will each be awarded a blue ribbon. Wings of Eagles Ranch is a nonprofit therapeutic riding center operating on donations from the community. The ranch is off Miami Church Road in Concord. For more information, directions, or to buy raffle tickets or pre-order lunch, call Wings of Eagles Ranch at 704-784-3147 or visit www.wingsofeaglesranch.org.

Saturday, June 26

The Cuban Festival of Carolinas will be held in downtown Concord, presented by Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It features live performances, food and handmade crafts as part of a celebration of Cuban culture.

Got news or events?

Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com..

