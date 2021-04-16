Cabarrus Calendar

Wings of Eagles Ranch will hold its 22nd annual Blue Ribbon Horse Show and Picnic on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The stars of the day will be our special riders, who will demonstrate the skills they have learned during their therapeutic riding lessons at Wings of Eagles Ranch, and they will each be awarded a blue ribbon. Wings of Eagles Ranch is a nonprofit therapeutic riding center operating on donations from the community. The ranch is off Miami Church Road in Concord. For more information, directions, or to buy raffle tickets or pre-order lunch, call Wings of Eagles Ranch at 704-784-3147 or visit www.wingsofeaglesranch.org.