Sunday, Sept. 10

Old Courthouse Theatre presents "110 Stories" by Sarah Tuft. It is a tribute to 9/11, from the first crash at the Towers to a last goodbye at Ground Zero, 110 Stories takes us through 9/11 as told by those who were there. Based on interviews, this docu-play weaves together stories not shown on the news. The performance will be at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at octconcord.com. Tickets are $20 each for adults/seniors/students. $10 tickets for All First Responders at the Box Office with ID. Old Courthouse Theatre is at 49 Spring St. NW Concord

Monday, Sept. 11

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

The Harrisburg Farmers Market will be open from 3-6 p.m. at the Old Post Office, 6960 Robinson Church Road.

The Kannapolis History Associates will have an evening with Dr. Henry Duncan, a semi-retired dentist in Kannapolis. Duncan is celebrating his 50th year in Kannapolis. The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the Social Room at A.L. Brown High School.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St., Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

The Rotary Square Concord Farmers Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 111 Union St. S., Concord.

If you need help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend, you are invited to join us for A Griefshare Support Group at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road., NW, Concord, weekly on Tuesdays, through Oct. 31, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. For more information, call Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Kannapolis Farmers Market will be open from 4-7 p.m. at the corner of Vance Street and Dale Earnhardt Boulevard.

Epworth United Methodist Church will have a hot dog sale from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Epworth is located at 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord . For deliveries call 704-786-5500.

Friday, Sept. 15

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union St. S., are offered on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call-in orders are welcomed at 704-782-1785.

Monday, Sept. 18

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Thursday, Sept. 21

Friday, Sept. 22

Saturday, Sept. 23

Monday, Sept. 25

Tuesday, Sept. 26

Thursday, Sept. 28

Friday, Sept. 29

Saturday, Sept. 30

The Old Courthouse Theatre, 49 Spring St. NW Concord, hosts "A Night with Elvis" by Jacob Eder, a tribute to Elvis. The show begins at 7 p.m. Eder comes to the main stage at Old Courthouse Theatre and performs his tribute to Elvis with his original country music and covers. Tickets are $20 and are available online www.octconcord.com or at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Got news or events?

