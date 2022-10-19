Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, October 19

The Cabarrus Senior Center Photo Club is alive and clicking away. If you like taking photos, come join the members on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. at the Cabarrus Senior Center, 331 Corban Ave. SE, Concord, and share your photographic creativity. Whether you are a seasoned photographer or strictly amateur, all are welcome.

Thursday, October 20

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

Friday, October 21

The Concord Duplicate Bridge face-to-face games through Concord Parks and Recreation at Hartsell Recreation Center, 60 Hartsell School Road, at noon. Cost is $5 per player. You must have a partner and provide proof of vaccination.

Heavenly Hot Dogs at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 301 Mount Olivet Road, will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free delivery for orders of more than $15, and takeout is available. Homemade desserts and chicken noodle soup are available. For more information, visit www.mtochurch.com or call 704-782-8846.

Hot dogs at McGill Baptist Church, 5300 Poplar Tent Road, will be sold along with fried bologna and barbecue sandwiches and desserts from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Urinetown (the Musical)” will be performed at Old Courthouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. It is OCT's second show of the 47th season. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Saturday, October 22

The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.

Hot Dogs at Center United Methodist Church at 1119 Union Street S, are offered on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Dine in and take out. Call in orders are welcomed. 704-782-1785.

Epworth United Methodist Church’s Quilt Show and Bazaar will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sponsored by the Epworth United Women in Faith, the Quilt Show and Bazaar will feature beautiful quilts, crafts, homemade baked goods, and One More Time Around items. For more information, contact Jewell Parker, 704-918-7250. The church is located at 1030 Burrage Road, Concord.

Cold Springs United Methodist Church will hold its 69th Annual Barbecue and Brunswick Stew with serving begins at 9 a.m. Plates, sandwiches, and items sold in bulk will be available. Everything will be carry-out. For more information, please call 704-782-1811. Cold Springs UMC is located at 2550 Cold Springs Road E, Concord.

“Urinetown (the Musical)” will be performed at Old Courthouse Theatre at 7:30 p.m. It is OCT's second show of the 47th season. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.

"JOHN DENVER, A Life Remembered" concert will be presented by Epworth UMC Music in Mission and will feature Rod Almond and Aspenglow. The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. Epworth UMC is located at 1030 Burrage Rd, Concord NC. Proceeds benefit Cooperative Christian Ministry.

Sunday, October 23

“Urinetown (the Musical)” will be performed at Old Courthouse Theatre at 2:30 p.m. It is OCT's second show of the 47th season. Tickets are available at www.octconcord.com, by calling the box office at 704-788-2405, or at the door. The box office opens 45 minutes prior to showtime.

Monday, October 24

Tuesday, October 25

TOPS #437 (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meets every Tuesday at 10 a.m. (weigh-in begins at 9:30 a.m.) at Lakeview Baptist Church, 2532 Lane St. Kannapolis. Visitors are welcome.

A GriefShare support group will be held for anyone needing help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. GriefShare Support Group will be held at Pitts Baptist Church, 140 Pitts School Road, NW, Concord, NC 28027, weekly on Tuesdays, through Nov. 15 from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. For more information, contact Linda Bounds at 704-793-8155.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary holds its General Meeting at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025. Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10:. Following our business meeting, Gail Brindell from the Concord Senior Center will be presenting an overview and sample of the class "A Matter of Balance", including a few chair exercises. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project. Please plan to wear a mask.

Thursday, October 27

Epworth UMC’s famous hot dogs and taco soup, 9:30 a.m. -2 p.m. 1030 Burrage Road NE, Concord. For free delivery call 704-786-5500.

The Concord Friends of the Library host the annual Deana Irvin Symposium, at the Cabarrus Country Club, featuring North Carolina native, Jason Mott, National Book Award Winner for fiction 2021. Mott will be discussing his novel, Hell Of A Book, which was released in June 2021. Doors open at 11:30, lunch served at 12:15, $30.00 per person. Reservations can be mailed with checks payable to the Concord Friends of the Library, PO Box 795, Concord, NC 28026. Deadline for reservations is Oct. 17.

Friday, October 28

Saturday, October 29

Monday, October 31

Tuesday, November 1

Wednesday, November 2

Thursday, November 3

Friday, November 4

Saturday, November 5

Cabarrus DAV and Auxiliary will be placing flags on veteran graves at West Concord Cemetery on Union Cemetery Road starting at 10 a.m. Anyone who wishes to join in honoring our veterans is welcome to participate.

