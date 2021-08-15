Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, Aug. 16

The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 216 Patterson Ave., Concord. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Bethpage Presbyterian Church Fellowship Building, 6020 Mooresville Road, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Tuesday, Aug. 17

The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.