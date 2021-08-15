Cabarrus Calendar

Monday, Aug. 16
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary invites you to participate in a Christmas Stocking Workshop for the Angel Tree program, beginning at 9:30 a.m. at 216 Patterson Ave., Concord. The Angel Tree program helps to ensure that children in the community are not forgotten at Christmas due to circumstances beyond their control.
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Bethpage Presbyterian Church Fellowship Building, 6020 Mooresville Road, from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Tuesday, Aug. 17
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Wednesday, Aug. 18
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church, 525 Lake Concord, from 2:30-7 p.m. Make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Thursday, Aug. 19
Cabarrus Extension and Community Association (ECA) members invite you to join them at 10 a.m. for a special educational program on “The Buzz About Bees.” Local beekeeper Bob Blackwelder will be leading this session at N.C. State Extension, Cabarrus Center, 715 Cabarrus Ave. W., Concord. Call 704-920-3310 weekdays to reserve a spot.
Saturday, Aug. 21
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Sunday, Aug. 22
The Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is sponsoring another session of Genealogy 101: An Introduction to Finding Your Roots. Robert Puerifoy will be talking about how finding graves can help your research. The session will be at 2:30 p.m. at Society Hall, 1145 N. College St., Mount Pleasant.
Monday, Aug. 23
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 24
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at Rocky River Presbyterian Church, 7940 Rocky River Road, from 2-6:30 p.m. Make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Thursday, Aug. 26
American Red Cross blood drives will be held at Embassy Suites Concord Golf Resort and Spa, 5400 John Q Hammons Drive NW, from 2-4:30 p.m. and CK Select Real Estate, 142 Cabarrus Ave. E., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Make an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Royal Oaks Youth Group will hold a Car Show and Fair Festival at 904 Texas St., Kannapolis. All proceeds go to Blue Line Brotherhood. For more information, email Matthew Geelen at royaloaksbaptist@email.com.
Friday, Sept. 10
The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly counties invites the community to the groundbreaking celebration for the new Center of Hope Emergency Shelter at 10 a.m. at the corner of 216 Patterson Ave. SE and Ashlyn Drive, Concord.
Saturday, Oct. 23
The 1980 Graduating Class of Central Cabarrus High School will be having a 40 year + 1 class reunion at the Cabarrus Country Club. To receive additional information about the reunion plans and to register for the event, go to https://srice1214.wixsite.com/cchs1980reunion.
Got news or events?
Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.