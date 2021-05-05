Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, May 5

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary for a League of Mercy will have a workshop at 9:30 a.m. to make patriotic favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord. Visitors are welcome to participate as well as Women’s Auxiliary members. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project.

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at the Elevation Church — Concord, 545 Concord Parkway N., from noon to 4:30 p.m. For details on donating, call 800-733-2767.

The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at Enochville Church of God, 199 N. Enochville Ave., from 2-6:30 p.m. For details on donating, call 800-733-2767.

Saturday, May 8

New Gilead Reformed Church will be holding a Hot dog and Dessert sale on Saturday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be to-go only, with no dine-in. Call-in orders are welcome at 704-788-1202. The church is at 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Saturday, May 15