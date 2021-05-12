Cabarrus Calendar

Wednesday, May 12
The American Red Cross will have a blood drive at Midway United Methodist Church, 708 South Main St., from 2:30-7 p.m. For details on donating, call 800-733-2767.
Saturday, May 15
Wings of Eagles Ranch will hold its 22nd annual Blue Ribbon Horse Show and Picnic on Saturday, May 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The stars of the day will be our special riders, who will demonstrate the skills they have learned during their therapeutic riding lessons at Wings of Eagles Ranch, and they will each be awarded a blue ribbon. Wings of Eagles Ranch is a nonprofit therapeutic riding center operating on donations from the community. The ranch is off Miami Church Road in Concord. For more information, directions, or to buy raffle tickets or pre-order lunch, call Wings of Eagles Ranch at 704-784-3147 or visit www.wingsofeaglesranch.org.
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, May 17
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, May 18
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, May 22
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, May 24
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, May 25
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, May 29
The Piedmont Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon at 518 Winecoff School Road. It features lots of local produce, meat, flowers and other products.
Monday, May 31
The Harrisburg Farmers Market is open from 3-6 p.m. at 6960 Harrisburg Depot Road.
Tuesday, June 1
The Rotary Square Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in downtown Concord at the intersection of Union Street South at Corban Avenue.
Saturday, June 26
The Cuban Festival of Carolinas will be held in downtown Concord, presented by Havana Carolina Restaurant & Bar from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. It features live performances, food and handmade crafts as part of a celebration of Cuban culture.
Got news or events?
Does your community group or nonprofit agency have an upcoming event that would be of interest to the public? Email it to mplemmons@independenttribune.com.