Cabarrus celebrates employee longevity

CONCORD – Cabarrus County leaders honored the work of employees who reached service milestones in a ceremony before family and colleagues at the Cabarrus County Government Center Nov. 21.
The group of 148 employees totaled 1,605 years of service to Cabarrus County residents.
During the ceremony, Cabarrus County Board of Commissioner’s Chair Steve Morris praised the group for their talent and commitment.
“You constantly find ways to strengthen our community and answer its greatest needs,” he said. “You navigate challenging situations with skill and represent our organization with heart.”
“The Board sincerely thanks you for the work you do—dedicated employees like you are the foundation to any successful organization,” he added. “May you each continue to shine bright at Cabarrus County for many years to come.”
Cabarrus County has more than 1,400 employees across a multitude of professions. If you’d like to learn more about joining the Cabarrus County Government team, visit www.cabarruscounty.us/jobs.
Service Award Honorees
35 years of service
Beverly Bollenbecker, Cooperative Extension
Angela Love, Library
30 years of service
Becky Crabtree, Finance
Bill Kouri, Tax Administration
Jay Lowe, Planning & Development
25 years of service
Eric Brown, Sheriff’s Office
Marie Brown, Library
Robbie Foxx, Planning & Development
Ted Lister, Sheriff’s Office
Amy Nance, DHS
Melissa Phillips, EMS
Chad Sloop, Sheriff’s Office
Scott St. John, DHS
20 years of service
Sherry Allman, Sheriff’s Office
Ann Coffey, EMS
Lisa Divincenzo, Library
Darlene Elder, IAM
Jenni Foxx, Finance
Marcos Hale, Sheriff’s Office
Brian Heintz, Sheriff’s Office
Kelly Hinebaugh, DHS
Travis Mcghee, Sheriff’s Office
Deshana Mcmillan, DHS
Susan Neff, DHS
James Torelli, Sheriff’s Office
Alesha Troutman, Sheriff’s Office
Wesley Wallace, Sheriff’s Office
15 years of service
Zeb Alexander, IAM
Sean Austin, Sheriff’s Office
Jason Burnett, Emergency Management
Brian Eggers, Sheriff’s Office
Crystal Faggart, DHS
Beverly Gray, ALP
Anthony Haynie, Sheriff’s Office
Lori Hinson, Veterans Services
Lisa Honeycutt, DHS
Melissa King, EMS
Justin Lewis, Sheriff’s Office
Diana Martin, DHS
Robert Mcnealey, DHS
Maureen Ritter, DHS
Teresa Rogers, DHS
Andrew Thousand, Sheriff’s Office
David Thrift, Tax Administration
Ellen Vanderburg, Register of Deeds
Ryan Ward, ITS
Rebecca Wright, DHS
10 years of service
Richard Anthony, Sheriff’s Office
Jason Auten, Sheriff’s Office
Alymdia Burch, DHS
Leslie Carver, DHS
Roy Clark, Sheriff’s Office
Kara Clarke, EMS
Richard Cooke, Library
Jane Dano, Tax Administration
Adam Ellington, Sheriff’s Office
Laura Endicott, DHS
Shea Fentress Aquilino, Sheriff’s Office
Kevin Gates, Tax Administration
Brandi Geoghegan, EMS
Nekesha Hammett, Sheriff’s Office
Joanne Levy, County Fair
Jennifer Loflin, DHS
Melinda Metz, Library
Melissa Mullis, Tax Administration
Tom Nunn, County Mgr.’s Office
Charles Ratliff, DHS
Sean Rickard, Sheriff’s Office
Jack Rule, ALP
Maureen Ryan, DHS
Brandy Shaver, Library
Kasia Thompson, County Mgr.’s Office
Carly Varnadore, Library
Stacie Watts, DHS
Annette Williams, DHS
Suzanne Williams, Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Wilson, Sheriff’s Office
Mee Xiong, DHS
Natalia Young, DHS
5 years of service
Bradley Austin, Planning & Development
Spencer Basinger, Fire Department
Richard Bennett, Facility Services
Summer Boysworth, EMS
Stephanie Buchanan, DHS
Karen Calhoun, DHS
Janell Cameron, Tax Administration
Tyler Canaday, Sheriff’s Office
Bertha Cardenas, DHS
Tyler Carpenter, EMS
Michelle Cortellessa, Sheriff’s Office
Allison Creswell, ALP
Neeky Daniels Garvin, DHS
Shaqula Davis, Sheriff’s Office
Amanda Decker, Library
Jonathan Drye, IAM
Connor Dunlap, Library
Roscoe Dunn, Planning & Development
Josh England, EMS
Erin Everett, DHS
Robin Fleming, DHS
Micah Freeman, EMS
Summer Gee, DHS
Clayton Graham, Planning & Development
Dawn Gustafson, Emergency Management
Karen Heidt, ALP
Susan Helms, Tax Administration
Martha Hernandez, Planning & Development
Joshua Hoke, DHS
James Hoover, EMS
Kayla Hudson, EMS
Gary Igo, DHS
Justin Linney, EMS
Angelique Maniriho, DHS
Viviana Martinez Hernandez, DHS
Richard Maxwell, IAM
Jerry Mcclanahan, Tax Administration
Jennifer Mclean, DHS
Paula Mcnair, Human Resources
Sandra Mcneill, DHS
Hilda Melgar De Deras, IAM
Yazmin Millan, DHS
Kathryn Morris, Library
Justin Oberg, Sheriff’s Office
Aryn O'Connor, Library
Arin Price, Sheriff’s Office
Jahmel Ramcharitar, Sheriff’s Office
Janey Randolph, Library
John Ray, Sheriff’s Office
Janeen Reid, DHS
Tammi-Sue Remsburg, Soil and Water
Sharon Schueneman, DHS
Adam Sellers, Sheriff’s Office
Janet Sprayberry, EMS
Joshua Story, Library
Dylan Stubbs, Sheriff’s Office
Carly Suggs, Sheriff’s Office
Heather Thompson, DHS
Steven Tran, EMS
Sheila Tyler, DHS
Shannon Unger, ALP
Julianne Vetere, Sheriff’s Office
Candice Walker, Sheriff’s Office
Katlyn Wallace, Library
Jonathan Weaver, Comm. & Outreach
Brandy Webster, Planning & Development
Snow Wildsmith, Library
Jeremy Yoder, Sheriff’s Office
Carter Znaniecki, Sheriff’s Office
2022 retirees
Robert Agee, Sheriff’s Office
Sherry Allman, Sheriff’s Office
Franklin Brown, IAM
Linda Davis, DHS
Marie Davis, DHS
Jeffrey Freeze, DHS
Perry Gabriel, ALP
Walter Gatlin, Sheriff's Office
Jeffrey Hatley, IAM
Laura Hatley, ITS
Angela Haynes, DHS
Christopher Love, EMS
Jonathan Marshall, County Mgr.’s Office
Rebecca Overcash, Tax Administration
Brenda Pickett, Sheriff’s Office
Lynn Roberts, Planning & Development
Carlos Villanueva, EMS
Shakiri Weathers, DHS
Constance White, IAM