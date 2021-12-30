Cabarrus celebrates employee milestone anniversaries

CONCORD – Cabarrus County recognized the work and commitment of employees who reached service milestones in 2021. The group of 163 employees totaled 1,720 collective years of service to Cabarrus County residents.
Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris commended the group for their dedication in a small in-person ceremony for honorees with 15, 20, 25, 35 and 40 years of service and in a virtual presentation that also included those with 5 and 10 years of service.
“You found ways to strengthen our community and answer its greatest needs,” he said. “You navigated challenging situations with skill and represented our organization with heart. You are loyal and committed. You work hard and do so with enthusiasm.
“You are the core of Cabarrus County and from you, our community finds stability and strength.”
As part of the in-person and virtual events, Cabarrus County TV (CabCo TV) produced videos celebrating County Manager Mike Downs for 35 years of service and Active Living & Parks Director Londa Strong for 40 years of service.
Watch the virtual presentation at youtube.com/cabarruscounty or on Facebook at https://fb.watch/a8LEu4ueZP.
Cabarrus County 2021 Service Award Honorees
40 years of service
Londa Strong, Active Living & Parks
35 years of service
Mike Downs, County Manager’s Office
25 years of service
Donald Anthony, Sheriff’s Office
Alan Ayscue, Sheriff’s Office
Marie Davis, Human Services
Todd Shanley, Information Technology Services
Kenneth Troutman, Sheriff’s Office
Stephen Wagoner, Sheriff’s Office
20 years of service
Tammy Bare, Human Services
James Brown, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Lisa Bunch, Human Services
Michael Elliott, Sheriff’s Office
Jason Gilmore, Sheriff’s Office
Timothy Gray, Planning & Development
Shelly Harwood, Sheriff’s Office
Teresa Hillie, Human Services
Mark Hunt, Sheriff’s Office
Nick Lambert, Infrastructure & Asset Management
William McClellan, Planning & Development
Christopher Measimer, Sheriff’s Office
Jeffrey Penninger, EMS
Jason Reece, Information Technology Services
Arlena Roberts, Planning & Development
Talanya Weaks, Human Services
Belinda Williamson, Register of Deeds
15 years of service
Anthony Anderson, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Ashley Basinger, Human Services
Karla Brown, EMS
Jason Cook, Information Technology Services
Tasha Crespo, Sheriff’s Office
Susan Domann, Human Services
Jennifer Drisker, Veterans Services
Tony Goodnight, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Loretta Keller, Human Services
Jonathan Maulden, EMS
Michael Miller, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Taranda Miller, Human Services
Saul Moose, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Jennifer Ramsey, Human Services
Christie Reale, Library
Candy Soto, Human Services
Michelle Stapula, Human Services
Douglas Steele, Emergency Management
Joann Tomlin, Human Services
Aaron Tuttle, Sheriff’s Office
April Whaling, Human Services
10 years of service
Tara Allman, Human Services
Brian Almond, Sheriff’s Office
Heather Altman, Human Services
Marvin Anderson, Sheriff’s Office
Brian Biggs, Sheriff’s Office
Jason Branscum, Sheriff’s Office
Bradley Bridgeman, Sheriff’s Office
David Burgess, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Travis Burke, Sheriff’s Office
Scott Cagler, Sheriff’s Office
Kelly Cain, Sheriff’s Office
Michelle Campbell, Human Services
Stephanie Champlin, Sheriff’s Office
Jerrod Clark, Sheriff’s Office
Bobby Clay, Sheriff’s Office
Matthew Clontz, EMS
Lundee Covington, Human Resources
David Dawson, Sheriff’s Office
Junior Diaz, Sheriff’s Office
Mark Drummond, Sheriff’s Office
Adam Ellington, Sheriff’s Office
Melissa Eudy, Human Services
Kevin Fontana, Sheriff’s Office
Sandra Furr, Sheriff’s Office
Johnny Granger, Sheriff’s Office
Kimberly Gravely, Human Services
Bobby Hampton, Sheriff’s Office
Katelyn Harrison, Sheriff’s Office
Mona Hector, Sheriff’s Office
David Hunsucker, Sheriff’s Office
Kenneth Jones. Human Services
Sergey Kalyuzhnyy, EMS
Michael Kelly, Sheriff’s Office
Peter Kelnhofer, Sheriff’s Office
David Kennard, Sheriff’s Office
Fateana Kersey, Human Services
Carey Kovacs, EMS
Gary Love, Human Services
Emily Lynch, Human Services
Janice Morrison, Tax Administration
Sejid Mujic, Sheriff’s Office
Chase Orange, Sheriff’s Office
Cynthia Page, Sheriff’s Office
Phillip Raulston, Sheriff’s Office
Roddy Roseman, Sheriff’s Office
Jack Rule, Active Living & Parks
Kimberly Stirewalt, Human Services
George Tallent, Sheriff’s Office
Oguz Turkdamar, Sheriff’s Office
Rodney Wagoner, Sheriff’s Office
Chahar Walker, Sheriff’s Office
5 ears of service
Rebecca Alan, Human Services
Logan Allen, Sheriff’s Office
Leandro Alvarez, Sheriff’s Office
Austin Arnder, Sheriff’s Office
Michael Ash, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Bobbie Baker, Sheriff’s Office
Karen Baker, Library
Frances Banks, Human Services
Pamela Battle, Human Services
Jaset Benavides, Human Services
James Blovsky, Sheriff’s Office
Lori Bradshaw, Board of Elections
Elbert Branch, Planning & Development
Jennie Cannon, Human Services
Megan Chavis, Sheriff’s Office
Courtney Conlon, Human Services
Tyler Crabtree, Sheriff’s Office
John Crayton, Sheriff’s Office
Cody Crowell, Sheriff’s Office
Michael Dorsey, Active Living & Parks
Anthony Edwards, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Jason Eudy, Sheriff’s Office
Carolyn Flack, Board of Elections
Matthew Ford, EMS
Kaleb Frady, EMS
Patrick Gordon, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Akiya Gore, Human Services
Samantha Grass, Economic Development Corporation
Jordan Hartsell, Sheriff’s Office
James Hentze, Information Technology Services
Miriam Jeanot-Morales, Human Services
Annmarie Jimenez, Human Services
Meghan Kabat-Newcomer, Active Living & Parks
Leslie Kesler, Library
Jamie Linn, Human Resources
Amanda Lynch, Library
Tessa Macrae, Human Services
Shawn Marshall, Sheriff’s Office
Reid Martin, EMS
Mark Mcintyre, Information Technology Services
Kolisha McIver, Human Services
Dawn Miller, Sheriff’s Office
Gabrielle Moore, Human Services
Vanita Nichols, Human Services
Denise Ninneman, Library
Shea Plott, Human Resources
Brandy Porter, Sheriff’s Office
Amanda Reyes, Library
Gretchen Riddick, Human Services
Andra Robinson, Human Services
Eric Schenk, EMS
Tiffanie Sharpe, Human Services
Anisa Smith, Planning & Development
Brian Smith, Sheriff’s Office
Jennifer Soriano Torres, Sheriff’s Office
Maria Sousa, Human Services
Rhonda Starnes, Sheriff’s Office
Severn Stovall, Tax Administration
Allison Teal-Lewis, Human Services
Bradley Troutman, Planning & Development
Staci Whitlock, Human Services
Denise Woodruff, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Pamela Wykle, EMS
Allyson Yeager, Sheriff’s Office
Adrian Zeck, Library
Thomas Zumpol, Sheriff’s Office
Retirees
Luann Andrews, Sheriff’s Office
Sherma Antoine-Evanson, Human Services
Ronnie Blackmon, Human Services
William Blakely, Sheriff’s Office
Debbie Brannan, County Manager’s Office
James Brown, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Sarah Chesley, Finance
Michelle Dietrich, EMS
Jennie Donaldson, Active Living & Parks
Dennis Gray, Sheriff’s Office
Susan Grosse, Board of Elections
Laura Heggins, Sheriff’s Office
Norris James II, Sheriff’s Office
Connie Johnson, Human Services
Susan Johnson, Sheriff’s Office
Pamela Landers, Sheriff’s Office
Lacy Larock, Human Services
Ruth Marshall, Human Services
Debra Mathis, Human Services
Kimberly Middlebrooks, Human Services
Jason Miller, Infrastructure & Asset Management
Hope Moose, Human Services
Bonnie Nance, Tax Collector
Catrina Nash, Human Services
Marc Nesbitt, Sheriff’s Office
Billy Pinion, Sheriff’s Office
Cynthia Rahme, Sheriff’s Office