Cabarrus celebrates employee milestone anniversaries
Cabarrus celebrates employee milestone anniversaries

  • Updated
Londa Strong
Cabarrus County photo

CONCORD – Cabarrus County recognized the work and commitment of employees who reached service milestones in 2021. The group of 163 employees totaled 1,720 collective years of service to Cabarrus County residents.

Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris commended the group for their dedication in a small in-person ceremony for honorees with 15, 20, 25, 35 and 40 years of service and in a virtual presentation that also included those with 5 and 10 years of service.

“You found ways to strengthen our community and answer its greatest needs,” he said. “You navigated challenging situations with skill and represented our organization with heart. You are loyal and committed. You work hard and do so with enthusiasm.

“You are the core of Cabarrus County and from you, our community finds stability and strength.”

As part of the in-person and virtual events, Cabarrus County TV (CabCo TV) produced videos celebrating County Manager Mike Downs for 35 years of service and Active Living & Parks Director Londa Strong for 40 years of service.

Watch the virtual presentation at youtube.com/cabarruscounty or on Facebook at https://fb.watch/a8LEu4ueZP.

2021 Regognition Graphic.png

Cabarrus County 2021 Service Award Honorees

40 years of service

Londa Strong, Active Living & Parks

35 years of service

Mike Downs, County Manager’s Office

Mike Downs

25 years of service

Donald Anthony, Sheriff’s Office

Alan Ayscue, Sheriff’s Office

Marie Davis, Human Services

Todd Shanley, Information Technology Services

Kenneth Troutman, Sheriff’s Office

Stephen Wagoner, Sheriff’s Office

20 years of service

Tammy Bare, Human Services

James Brown, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Lisa Bunch, Human Services

Michael Elliott, Sheriff’s Office

Jason Gilmore, Sheriff’s Office

Timothy Gray, Planning & Development

Shelly Harwood, Sheriff’s Office

Teresa Hillie, Human Services

Mark Hunt, Sheriff’s Office

Nick Lambert, Infrastructure & Asset Management

William McClellan, Planning & Development

Christopher Measimer, Sheriff’s Office

Jeffrey Penninger, EMS

Jason Reece, Information Technology Services

Arlena Roberts, Planning & Development

Talanya Weaks, Human Services

Belinda Williamson, Register of Deeds

15 years of service

Anthony Anderson, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Ashley Basinger, Human Services

Karla Brown, EMS

Jason Cook, Information Technology Services

Tasha Crespo, Sheriff’s Office

Susan Domann, Human Services

Jennifer Drisker, Veterans Services

Tony Goodnight, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Loretta Keller, Human Services

Jonathan Maulden, EMS

Michael Miller, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Taranda Miller, Human Services

Saul Moose, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Jennifer Ramsey, Human Services

Christie Reale, Library

Candy Soto, Human Services

Michelle Stapula, Human Services

Douglas Steele, Emergency Management

Joann Tomlin, Human Services

Aaron Tuttle, Sheriff’s Office

April Whaling, Human Services

10 years of service

Tara Allman, Human Services

Brian Almond, Sheriff’s Office

Heather Altman, Human Services

Marvin Anderson, Sheriff’s Office

Brian Biggs, Sheriff’s Office

Jason Branscum, Sheriff’s Office

Bradley Bridgeman, Sheriff’s Office

David Burgess, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Travis Burke, Sheriff’s Office

Scott Cagler, Sheriff’s Office

Kelly Cain, Sheriff’s Office

Michelle Campbell, Human Services

Stephanie Champlin, Sheriff’s Office

Jerrod Clark, Sheriff’s Office

Bobby Clay, Sheriff’s Office

Matthew Clontz, EMS

Lundee Covington, Human Resources

David Dawson, Sheriff’s Office

Junior Diaz, Sheriff’s Office

Mark Drummond, Sheriff’s Office

Adam Ellington, Sheriff’s Office

Melissa Eudy, Human Services

Kevin Fontana, Sheriff’s Office

Sandra Furr, Sheriff’s Office

Johnny Granger, Sheriff’s Office

Kimberly Gravely, Human Services

Bobby Hampton, Sheriff’s Office

Katelyn Harrison, Sheriff’s Office

Mona Hector, Sheriff’s Office

David Hunsucker, Sheriff’s Office

Kenneth Jones. Human Services

Sergey Kalyuzhnyy, EMS

Michael Kelly, Sheriff’s Office

Peter Kelnhofer, Sheriff’s Office

David Kennard, Sheriff’s Office

Fateana Kersey, Human Services

Carey Kovacs, EMS

Gary Love, Human Services

Emily Lynch, Human Services

Janice Morrison, Tax Administration

Sejid Mujic, Sheriff’s Office

Chase Orange, Sheriff’s Office

Cynthia Page, Sheriff’s Office

Phillip Raulston, Sheriff’s Office

Roddy Roseman, Sheriff’s Office

Jack Rule, Active Living & Parks

Kimberly Stirewalt, Human Services

George Tallent, Sheriff’s Office

Oguz Turkdamar, Sheriff’s Office

Rodney Wagoner, Sheriff’s Office

Chahar Walker, Sheriff’s Office

5 ears of service

Rebecca Alan, Human Services

Logan Allen, Sheriff’s Office

Leandro Alvarez, Sheriff’s Office

Austin Arnder, Sheriff’s Office

Michael Ash, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Bobbie Baker, Sheriff’s Office

Karen Baker, Library

Frances Banks, Human Services

Pamela Battle, Human Services

Jaset Benavides, Human Services

James Blovsky, Sheriff’s Office

Lori Bradshaw, Board of Elections

Elbert Branch, Planning & Development

Jennie Cannon, Human Services

Megan Chavis, Sheriff’s Office

Courtney Conlon, Human Services

Tyler Crabtree, Sheriff’s Office

John Crayton, Sheriff’s Office

Cody Crowell, Sheriff’s Office

Michael Dorsey, Active Living & Parks

Anthony Edwards, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Jason Eudy, Sheriff’s Office

Carolyn Flack, Board of Elections

Matthew Ford, EMS

Kaleb Frady, EMS

Patrick Gordon, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Akiya Gore, Human Services

Samantha Grass, Economic Development Corporation

Jordan Hartsell, Sheriff’s Office

James Hentze, Information Technology Services

Miriam Jeanot-Morales, Human Services

Annmarie Jimenez, Human Services

Meghan Kabat-Newcomer, Active Living & Parks

Leslie Kesler, Library

Jamie Linn, Human Resources

Amanda Lynch, Library

Tessa Macrae, Human Services

Shawn Marshall, Sheriff’s Office

Reid Martin, EMS

Mark Mcintyre, Information Technology Services

Kolisha McIver, Human Services

Dawn Miller, Sheriff’s Office

Gabrielle Moore, Human Services

Vanita Nichols, Human Services

Denise Ninneman, Library

Shea Plott, Human Resources

Brandy Porter, Sheriff’s Office

Amanda Reyes, Library

Gretchen Riddick, Human Services

Andra Robinson, Human Services

Eric Schenk, EMS

Tiffanie Sharpe, Human Services

Anisa Smith, Planning & Development

Brian Smith, Sheriff’s Office

Jennifer Soriano Torres, Sheriff’s Office

Maria Sousa, Human Services

Rhonda Starnes, Sheriff’s Office

Severn Stovall, Tax Administration

Allison Teal-Lewis, Human Services

Bradley Troutman, Planning & Development

Staci Whitlock, Human Services

Denise Woodruff, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Pamela Wykle, EMS

Allyson Yeager, Sheriff’s Office

Adrian Zeck, Library

Thomas Zumpol, Sheriff’s Office

Retirees

Luann Andrews, Sheriff’s Office

Sherma Antoine-Evanson, Human Services

Ronnie Blackmon, Human Services

William Blakely, Sheriff’s Office

Debbie Brannan, County Manager’s Office

James Brown, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Sarah Chesley, Finance

Michelle Dietrich, EMS

Jennie Donaldson, Active Living & Parks

Dennis Gray, Sheriff’s Office

Susan Grosse, Board of Elections

Laura Heggins, Sheriff’s Office

Norris James II, Sheriff’s Office

Connie Johnson, Human Services

Susan Johnson, Sheriff’s Office

Pamela Landers, Sheriff’s Office

Lacy Larock, Human Services

Ruth Marshall, Human Services

Debra Mathis, Human Services

Kimberly Middlebrooks, Human Services

Jason Miller, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Hope Moose, Human Services

Bonnie Nance, Tax Collector

Catrina Nash, Human Services

Marc Nesbitt, Sheriff’s Office

Billy Pinion, Sheriff’s Office

Cynthia Rahme, Sheriff’s Office

William Sellers, Sheriff’s Office

Kimberley Speaks, Human Services

David Taylor, Sheriff’s Office

Jimmy Trail, Infrastructure & Asset Management

Anita Tucker, Finance

Dean Vernon, Sheriff’s Office

Eva Weaver, Human Services

Robert Wensil, Sheriff’s Office

