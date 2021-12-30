Cabarrus celebrates employee milestone anniversaries

CONCORD – Cabarrus County recognized the work and commitment of employees who reached service milestones in 2021. The group of 163 employees totaled 1,720 collective years of service to Cabarrus County residents.

Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris commended the group for their dedication in a small in-person ceremony for honorees with 15, 20, 25, 35 and 40 years of service and in a virtual presentation that also included those with 5 and 10 years of service.

“You found ways to strengthen our community and answer its greatest needs,” he said. “You navigated challenging situations with skill and represented our organization with heart. You are loyal and committed. You work hard and do so with enthusiasm.

“You are the core of Cabarrus County and from you, our community finds stability and strength.”

As part of the in-person and virtual events, Cabarrus County TV (CabCo TV) produced videos celebrating County Manager Mike Downs for 35 years of service and Active Living & Parks Director Londa Strong for 40 years of service.

Watch the virtual presentation at youtube.com/cabarruscounty or on Facebook at https://fb.watch/a8LEu4ueZP.