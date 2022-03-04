Cabarrus Center launches team-based entrepreneur mentorship program

Following training, the VMS steering committee recruited the highest quality mentors across all industries in the Cabarrus County region. Those 25 mentors completed 6 hours of mentor training conducted by MIT.

Terrell Turner, co-founder of TLTurner Group, felt compelled to join Cabarrus Center VMS as a mentor after hearing of its mission. “After creating a podcast that has interviewed over 400 entrepreneurs, I noticed a common trend. We are surrounded by potentially successful entrepreneurs that could have a better chance at realizing their success if they had access to the right mix of insight, relationships, and resources.”

The program is in pilot mode and is serving 10 early and growth stage companies ranging from retail products, to restaurants and even vertical farming. These entrepreneurs will meet with their teams of three mentors on a monthly basis with the goal of helping them overcome barriers and achieve both their short and long term goals.

“Starting a small business can be hard. You have no one to really point you in the right direction. I now have a group of hand picked mentors looking over every single line in my business plan and helping me become better. It is truly amazing!” said Juan Irby, owner of local cookie company, Mason’s Mixer.