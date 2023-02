Cabarrus County choral students participated in the 73rd Annual Mars Hill University Choral Festival last weekend. Established in 1949 by the late J. Elwood Roberts, the Mars Hill Choral Festival has grown into what is now known as North Carolina’s premier honor chorus event. Participating students were: Jenna Guilmette, Aubree Barnes, Kristen Brown, Sarah Shoupe, Hailey Barnes, Casey Farmer, Emery Dameron, Elias Obsaint, George Rogers-Kirkpatrick, and Jacobi Clowney.