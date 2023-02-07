CONCORD – Cabarrus County Government has closed the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Submitted applications will continue to be processed in the order in which they were received until the remainder of the County’s funding allocation is depleted.

Since March 2021, Cabarrus County has submitted over $13 million in vendor payments on behalf of residents for overdue rent and utilities (electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and energy costs) that are not covered within rent. The county also allocated $3 million in partnership with Cooperative Christian Ministry to help administer the program.

The funds helped 2,158 households as of Dec. 31, 2022, according to Department of Human Services (DHS) Director Karen Calhoun.

ERAP was funded through various state and federal COVID-19 relief programs. To receive assistance, applicants documented financial needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once approved, funds were sent directly to the vendor.

In addition to ERAP, Cabarrus County has dedicated more than $35 million to address The County's most critical needs and to help small businesses recover from pandemic-related economic hardship.

For help with utilities, Cabarrus County DHS is currently taking applications for programs that provide financial support for energy and water bill payments. The Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP), Crisis Intervention Program (CIP), and Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) are federally funded and open to all eligible residents.

To learn more about these and other assistance programs, visit cabarruscounty.us/assistance or call 704-920-1400.