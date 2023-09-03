CONCORD — Cabarrus College of Health Sciences welcomed a record incoming class of 344 new students at their annual convocation on Monday, which is the official kick-off for the new academic year. This incoming class is also part of the largest fall enrollment in the college’s 81-year history.

Christine Corsello, dean of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, began the ceremony by welcoming students with words of encouragement as they begin their academic journey. “As you start to face challenges, always remember why you are here — entering to gain wisdom and departing to help others,” Corsello said. SGA President Shellye Ledbetter followed up by encouraging students to participate in clubs, organizations and volunteer opportunities.

President Cam Cruickshank, PhD, addressed the students about what it means to be a Cabarrus College Owl and how embracing the college’s values are essential to becoming a successful student and healthcare provider. “Continue to be extraordinary because of the career path you chose and your devotion to the lives of others in their time of need,” Dr. Cruickshank concluded.

Keynote speaker, Terri Yates, PhD, Vice Chief Academic Officer — Health Professions, Health Sciences System, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, welcomed the new students to the Advocate Health family. Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora Health officially combined to become Advocate Health, with Wake Forest University School of Medicine as its academic core.

Cabarrus College is part of a new health sciences system for overarching coordination and alignment of all academics within Advocate Health which is led by Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. This integrated academic learning health system (aLHS) is extending its aLHS bridge across the Advocate Health system. Yates reinforced this partnership by reminding Cabarrus College students that they are among 2,000 degree-seeking students across the health sciences system and more than 15,000 learners throughout Advocate Health.

Yates reminded students to cherish their time at Cabarrus College. “Imagine a few months from now or a few years from now as you walk across a stage during graduation. Look back on those moments because you would have demonstrated that knowledge is power,” Yates said.

The event also included a safety fair to promote safety awareness and the college’s emergency procedures. Additionally, students had the opportunity to learn more about the clubs and organizations offered at the college by attending a club fair that highlighted eight student clubs, three honor societies and volunteer opportunities.

Before students were adjourned for their first day of classes, Kendricks D. Hooker, PhD, Provost, concluded the program by leading the recitation of the Cabarrus College creed. As a reminder of these key values, students were given an antique-style key to carry with them throughout their educational journey. This key symbolized the start of students’ academic journey at Cabarrus College to unlock all their future has to offer.

About Cabarrus College of Health Sciences

Cabarrus College of Health Sciences is a private, nonprofit college for health care professions in Concord, that offers immersive, innovation education in 10 health care career fields. Located on the campus of Atrium Health Cabarrus, the college is affiliated with Atrium Health and offers one- to four-year health career programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees.