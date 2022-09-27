Cabarrus College students, faculty and staff observe Dianne Snyder Day of Service

CONCORD – If you saw groups of enthusiastic, smiling people in blue shirts volunteering around the community last week, you witnessed the most recent incarnation of the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences Dianne Snyder Day of Service.

This annual day of service, which was established in 2019 to honor the college’s president emeritus, happens every year in September when dozens of students, faculty and staff from the college fan out around Concord to help community organizations.

“Dianne Snyder had a long and distinguished career in healthcare and higher education and led this college as president for 11 years,” said current Cabarrus College President Cam Cruickshank, PhD. “The example she set through more than 30 years of service to our local hospital, this college, and through volunteer work and leadership at many local nonprofits and community organizations was an inspiration. It’s only fitting that the annual Dianne Snyder Day of Service happens each year in her honor.”

This year’s Dr. Dianne Snyder Day of Service saw college students, faculty and staff volunteer at six local organizations: Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County, Coltrane Life Center, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Rowan Helping Ministries, Atrium Health Cabarrus Healing Garden and Junior Charity League of Concord. They did tasks such as weeding and planting at both the Atrium Health Cabarrus Healing Garden and Coltrane Life Center, washing buses at Boys and Girls Club, sorting and folding clothes for local children and families at the Junior Charity League, loading and packing groceries at the Rowan Helping Ministries food pantry, and collecting and unloading donations at the ReStore.

“The students and staff did a great job!” said Joanne Queen, activities director at Coltrane Life Center, where Cabarrus College volunteers helped with landscaping, patient activities and supply donations and organization. “Our clients loved it, and they worked so hard outside on the flower beds. We appreciate them so much!”

The Cabarrus College volunteers made an equally favorable impression at the Junior Charity League of Concord.

“The Junior Charity League was grateful to be part of the Dianne Snyder Day of Service,” said Chrissy Hayes, executive support director at Junior Charity League of Concord. “This group was amazing! They did everything from making up toiletry bags to putting away clothes, organizing donations, and even helping to bring items out to the dumpster for us. Everyone was so enthusiastic. They understood our mission and helped us with tasks that are important to reopening the Clothing Room. We look forward to partnering with Cabarrus College of Health Sciences in the future.”