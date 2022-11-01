Cabarrus Commissioner Steve Morris co-chairs state broadband task force

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Commissioner Chair Steve Morris was recently named co-chair of a North Carolina Association of County Commissioners task force, which focuses on expanding broadband connectivity throughout North Carolina.

In October, Morris joined Bertie County Commissioner Ron Wesson to lead the initial Connecting Counties task force discussion, in which members heard a presentation from NCACC staff on the history of broadband connectivity in North Carolina. The group also heard a presentation on the current state of broadband from experts at the NC Department of Information Technology.

Presenters also discussed opportunities to make high-speed internet connectivity a reality for those with access issues.

“Access to high-speed internet is an essential part of our world now,” Morris said. “Any improvement to that access will help make Cabarrus—and North Carolina—a more connected, knowledge-driven place to live.”

The task force will continue advocating in communities and plans to reconvene for regular meetings across the state. For more information on the group’s work, visit http://www.ncacc.org/connectingcounties.

Morris was also sworn in as a NCACC board member during the regular meeting, during which members discussed goal proposals from the Legislative Goals Committee.