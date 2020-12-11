Cabarrus commissioners elect 2021 leadership

CONCORD – As part of their December work session, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners re-elected Steve Morris as board chair and Diane Honeycutt as board vice chair.

Morris first joined the Cabarrus Board of Commissioners in 2012 and became chair in 2014. He owns and operates The Gem Theatre in Kannapolis. He attended NC State University, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration from The University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Honeycutt was first elected to the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners in 2014 and elected to her first term as vice chair in 2015. She owns Team Honeycutt with Allen Tate Realtors. Honeycutt earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from Pfeiffer University.

Typically, the Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners holds a work session on the first Monday of each month at 4 p.m. and a regular meeting on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The meetings are held virtually at this time.

The public can participate in meetings by watching a live broadcast on Spectrum Cable Channel 22, https://www.youtube.com/cabarruscounty and https://www.cabarruscounty.us/cabcotv. To listen to the meetings, call in at 704-920-2023 and enter the pin 1234. Follow live tweets (#CCBOC) or catch meeting playback on CabCo TV and YouTube.