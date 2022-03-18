Cabarrus Commissioners notebook: Search narrows for Courthouse artist; other building projects progressing

• Heard from Active Living and Parks Director Londa Strong about a $500,000 Park and Recreation Trust Fund (PATRF) grant for the Mt. Pleasant Park project. Strong said that if awarded, the grant would help with funding for athletic fields, trails and a playground. The grant would require a County match, which is already in the budget, Strong said. The County recently held public input sessions to determine the top needs for the park. Community members can view plans for Phase One at a drop-in meeting on March 28, from 4-6 p.m. at the Cabarrus County Senior Center in Mt. Pleasant (8615 Park Drive, Mt. Pleasant). Participants will see plans for the initial phase and learn how the PATRF grant funds could enhance the site. Project construction is expected to begin in 2023 and continue through 2024.

• Heard from Deputy County Manager Rodney Harris about the public-private partnership for the planned Library and Senior Center facility in the Afton Ridge area. The project’s Request for Qualifications was originally posted on February 8, and “one responsive proposal was received from CK Lakepointe Corporate Center (Childress Klein). Through a partnership with Childress Klein, a 40,000-square-foot building will be constructed and leased to the County,” according to the agenda. Harris added that the County’s intention is to purchase the facility within the first two years. A public hearing is set for March 21, followed by a vote on pursuing a contract with Childress Klein. The project is a long-time coming, Board Chairman Steve Morris said during a recent meeting. “There are a lot of years of work by staff and discussion by this board that leads up to being able to successfully execute a project like this,” Morris said. “I’m particularly enthusiastic about it because it accomplishes what I think is a worthy goal of trying get our services out closer to where people live.”