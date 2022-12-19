Cabarrus County announces its Christmas and New Year’s closings

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Government offices, including the Government Center, Human Services Center, Veterans Services, animal shelter and the senior centers, will close from Dec. 23 to 27 for Christmas, and on Jan. 2 to observe New Year’s Day.

All County parks are closed December 24 and 25, and January 1.

All libraries will close from Dec. 23 to 27. On Saturday, Dec. 31, the branches will close early at 5 p.m. On Monday, Jan. 2, all libraries will be closed in observance of New Year’s Day.

The Cabarrus County Landfill on Irish Potato Road will operate from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23. The landfill will be closed from Dec. 24 to 26 and Jan. 2. It is open on Dec. 31 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility off Highway 49 is closed from Dec. 23 to 26 and Jan. 2. It is open on Dec. 27. Collection events will take place on Jan. 4 and 21