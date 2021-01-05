Cabarrus County awarded more than $81,000 to assist emergency food, shelter efforts

CABARRUS COUNTY — United Way of Central Carolinas will distribute more than $81,000 in federally funding by the way of a local board to emergency food and shelter efforts to the County in the coming weeks, it was announced in a press release Tuesday.
The funds totally $81,248 come to Cabarrus County after being awarded under Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), a federally funded program intended to help meet the needs of people experiencing hunger and homelessness in cities and counties throughout the United States.
“As the Cabarrus community continues to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, our community agencies are experiencing a tremendous increase in the need for their services,” Kellie Cartwright, United Way of Central Carolinas regional development director for Cabarrus County, said in the release. “The EFSP funding will help them to support residents struggling to make ends meet during these continued challenging times.”
Congress appropriated $125 million in FY 2020 to the EFSP. Included with the $125 million is $15 million in unused funds from prior years for reallocation, bringing the total allocation to $140 million. Each year, funding is allocated to eligible jurisdictions and managed by a local board.
The program is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
A local EFSP board facilitated by United Way of Central Carolinas will determine how the Phase 38 funds will be distributed in the coming weeks and months.
EFSP funds must be used to supplement food and shelter services and may not be used as seed money for new programs. Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:
- Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries
- Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household
- One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure
- Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service
- Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item
- Administrative funding, if approved by the local EFSP board
To be eligible for local EFSP funding, organizations must be a private, voluntary nonprofit, a faith-based organization, or a unit of government; be eligible to receive federal funds; have an accounting system; practice non-discrimination; demonstrate the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs; and, if a private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board.
Qualifying Cabarrus County organizations interested in applying should contact Kellie Cartwright at kcartwright@uwcentralcarolinas.org to request an application. Completed applications must be emailed to Cartwright no later than noon on Wednesday, January 20, 2021.