Cabarrus County awarded more than $81,000 to assist emergency food, shelter efforts

CABARRUS COUNTY — United Way of Central Carolinas will distribute more than $81,000 in federally funding by the way of a local board to emergency food and shelter efforts to the County in the coming weeks, it was announced in a press release Tuesday.

The funds totally $81,248 come to Cabarrus County after being awarded under Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), a federally funded program intended to help meet the needs of people experiencing hunger and homelessness in cities and counties throughout the United States.

“As the Cabarrus community continues to feel the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, our community agencies are experiencing a tremendous increase in the need for their services,” Kellie Cartwright, United Way of Central Carolinas regional development director for Cabarrus County, said in the release. “The EFSP funding will help them to support residents struggling to make ends meet during these continued challenging times.”

Congress appropriated $125 million in FY 2020 to the EFSP. Included with the $125 million is $15 million in unused funds from prior years for reallocation, bringing the total allocation to $140 million. Each year, funding is allocated to eligible jurisdictions and managed by a local board.