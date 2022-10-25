Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners 2022 election Q & A: Chris Measmer

Chris Measmer

District: Cabarrus County

What makes you uniquely qualified for this position?

Answer: I have several qualifications that distinguish my candidacy from the others in the race. I was born and raised in Cabarrus County, own/operate a thriving business in the community, and previously served as a county commissioner.

First, I was fortunate enough to be born and raised in our county and seen firsthand the transformation of our area over the years. Being an active member of our community and spending time with fellow citizens, I often hear their needs and concerns and feel compelled to help.

Second, being a business leader in the community, I understand how taxes and regulations affect businesses within our community. As a commissioner, I will work toward a fair and business-friendly environment that would even the playing field for all businesses in our community. We must get the government out of the way of the private sector with less regulation, and fewer taxes, to ensure employment growth.

Third, I previously served as a Cabarrus County Commissioner and have the knowledge to get started on my first day in office. My previous experience as an elected official gives me an advantage in knowing the job.

What do you consider to be the most pressing issues for this community, in regard to this seat?

Answer: Uncontrolled growth and raising property taxes are the most pressing issues facing Cabarrus County at the moment. We have been promised by some local leaders that recruiting businesses into our area would help keep the tax rate low for the local citizen. I would argue that we are in the exact opposite situation that was promised by our current leaders. All of the effort put toward recruiting to our community has put us, as a community, in a position of inadequate infrastructure and higher taxes. As your next Cabarrus County Commissioner, I can assure you that the local citizens’ needs and beliefs will be my top priority.

How do you plan to address these issues?

Answer: I will bring a common sense approach, with a fiscally conservative mindset to the county budgeting process. I will work with the other county commissioners to ensure that the local taxpayer is well represented on the board. The county commission board needs to work with the local municipalities to help them understand that when approving all of the development in our area, whether that is housing developments or large commercial properties, that there is a direct impact on county services. The county taxer payer is then responsible for having to build additional schools and county resources are spread thin for emergency services. My ultimate goal is to represent you, the Cabarrus County taxpayer.