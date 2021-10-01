Cabarrus County calls on groups to help beautify community

CONCORD, N.C. – Visitors to Frank Liske Park are flocking to its newest feature—a Harmony in the Park playground. The musical playground project is one of 323 funded through Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks Matching Incentive Grants. Local organizations are encouraged to submit ideas for the next round of grant funding. The deadline to apply is Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

The incentive grant program encourages non-profit groups to provide more adequate recreation facilities in their communities. The grants provide up to 50 percent of the actual project cost, based on the amount approved by the commission.

Examples of groups that can apply for funds are parent-teacher organizations, civic clubs, athletic or recreation associations and boosters clubs.

The grants have helped secure funding for projects that include the creation or renovation of nature and fitness trails, playgrounds, disc golf courses, picnic shelters, press boxes, concession stands, ballfields, basketball/tennis/volleyball courts and gardens.

In the time since COVID-19 began, families have spent time close to home and in public park spaces. Cabarrus County Active Living and Parks officials believe the community will have new ideas on ways to utilize spaces previously overlooked and hope the grants help bring those ideas forward.