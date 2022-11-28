Cabarrus County Carolina Cub unveils second flag drop box

KANNAPOLIS — The Cabarrus County Carolina Cub placed its second flag drop box for worn and tattered U.S. and state flags Wednesday, Nov. 23, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kannapolis.

The site is sponsored jointly by St. Joseph's Catholic Church and its fraternal service organization, The Knights of Columbus. The box will be available for the public to drop off worn or tattered flags as soon as it can be secured. The box will be located outside the parish office behind the main church building at 108 St. Joseph Street in Kannapolis.

The club put up its first flag drop box in June of this year at the American Legion Post 51. To honor the club's first drop box at the time, the Post held a flag disposal ceremony with help from the club, members of the community and Girl Scouts of the USA.

The Cabarrus County Carolina Cub gave a statement to the Independent Tribune about the continuation of its service project and the community organizations that have helped further it.

"The Cabarrus County Carolina Club would like to thank Broome Sign Company in Concord for its continued support and signage donation for the drop box. The club also thanks the Daughters of the American Revolution -Cabarrus Black Boys Chapter, the Boy Scouts of America Central NC Council and the Girl Scouts Hornets' Nest Council for their diligent efforts at honorably and properly retiring the flags collected," the statement read.

Ed Shaver, the district deputy for the Knights of Columbus, first learned about the Cabarrus County Carolina Cub's flag box project through the Independent Tribune's article in June. Shaver discussed the possibility of a flag drop box with representatives of St. Joseph's.

"They thought it was a worthwhile cause, so they agreed," Shaver explained.

He decided to contact David Jones, the member of the club heading up the flag box project, about two months ago.

"Because I'm a veteran, I have people coming to me asking what to do with their flags. I saw David's information in the paper and decided to ask to have a box at the church," Shaver said.

Shaver spoke at the unveiling Nov. 23 along with Jones. The drop box is currently located inside of the church, but will be placed in its official location outside of the parish office soon.

To date, the club has collected 285 flags to be retired. There are plans for additional collection boxes at American Legion Posts 115 in Kannapolis and 433 in Midland.

Other organizations or businesses that would like to be a site sponsor for a future box or to hold retirement ceremonies for flags should contact David Jones, member of the Cabarrus County Carolina Club, at davidcjones31339@gmail.com.