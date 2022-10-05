Cabarrus County celebrates the preservation of the county's story

CONCORD – Judge Clarence Horton is a longtime champion for the preservation of local history. He’s devoted countless hours to documenting the past in written and filmed presentations, including Cabarrus County Television’s “Historical Moments with Clarence Horton.”

The county, in conjunction with The Cabarrus Arts Council and the Historic Cabarrus Association, is celebrating the 25th episode of “Historical Moments” with a premiere event and panel discussion on the evolution of the documentary series. The latest episode details the history of local United Methodist Churches.

The community is invited to enjoy the premiere, along with popcorn and old-style theater candy, on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davis Theatre in downtown Concord.

Following the episode, a Q&A session will dive into the making of the show and its impact. Panelists include Judge Horton, along with former CabCo TV Manager David Baxter and current Production Manager Jarrett Glass.

For nearly two decades, Judge Horton has been the guiding light for the show, acting as researcher, writer and host. In 2005, Judge Horton began collaborating with the Cabarrus County Government Communications Department and CabCo TV to produce the show, which is based on a variety of local history topics. Since then, the team has produced 25 episodes, covering topics, such as local churches, old theaters, Stonewall Jackson Training School, Reed Gold Mine, Stephen Cabarrus and more.

Along the way, the show has earned numerous state, regional and national awards.

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners honored Judge Horton with a proclamation at its September meeting.

“He did realize this is something special for Cabarrus County, but he had no idea that because of all the awards – national awards, state awards – that this series got, there were numerous places across this country, government channels across the country, that have tried to duplicate what he did to preserve their local history,” Baxter said during the proclamation reading. “So, he has not only helped local history here, but all over the country.”

Judge Horton attended the reading and expressed gratitude for the opportunity.

“I harbor the thought that on some September evening in the future, another grateful storyteller will also be invited to stand here in the presence of friends and neighbors to thank them for preserving and helping us preserve these accounts, and for sharing the stories of this very special place,” Judge Horton said.

View the full proclamation here: https://youtu.be/kzXjG-9nNEI

The 25th episode will air on Spectrum Channel 22 on Saturday, Oct. 8, beginning at 4 p.m. and will be available on demand on the County’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/CabarrusCounty. View all past Historical Moments on-demand on the County’s YouTube channel.

For details about the upcoming event, visit the Facebook event page (www.facebook.com/cabarruscounty/events), email DAClark@CabarrusCounty.us or call 704-920-2266.

Premiere event, at-a-glance

What: “Historical Moments with Clarence Horton” 25th episode premiere and panel discussion

When: Saturday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Davis Theatre (65 Union Street S, Concord, 28025)

Why: To celebrate Judge Clarence Horton’s contributions towards the preservation of Cabarrus history and the evolution of Cabarrus County’s own documentary series.

Who: Cabarrus County Government, in conjunction with The Cabarrus Arts Council and Historic Cabarrus Association, will honor the preservation of the Cabarrus story.