 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Cabarrus County Christmas and New Year’s Day closings
0 Comments

Cabarrus County Christmas and New Year’s Day closings

Learn how holidays impact services

  • Updated
  • 0
Cabarrus County logo

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Government offices, including the Government Center, Human Services Center, Veterans Services, animal shelter and the senior centers, will close from Dec. 23 to 27 for Christmas, and Dec. 31 to observe New Year’s Day.

All parks are closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Jan. 1.

All libraries will close from Dec. 23 to 27, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The Cabarrus County Landfill on Irish Potato Road is closed from Dec. 23 to 26 and Jan. 1. It is open from Dec. 27 to 30. On Dec. 31, the landfill will operate from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility off Hwy 49 is closed from Thursday, Dec. 23 to 26 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. It is open from Dec. 27 to 30. Collection events will take place on Jan. 5 and 15.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Birkdale Village redevelopment brings in a new restaurant, several stores. What to know
Local News

Birkdale Village redevelopment brings in a new restaurant, several stores. What to know

  • Updated

A seafood restaurant and three other stores will open next year at Birkdale Village in Huntersville, north of Charlotte, as a longtime restaurant expands. Chicago-based Brown Bag Seafood Co. is a fast-casual, counter-service restaurant. It is expected to open early next year, real estate company North American Properties that owns Birkdale Village said in a news release Thursday. Customers ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts