Cabarrus County Christmas and New Year’s Day closings

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Government offices, including the Government Center, Human Services Center, Veterans Services, animal shelter and the senior centers, will close from Dec. 23 to 27 for Christmas, and Dec. 31 to observe New Year’s Day.

All parks are closed Dec. 24 and 25, and Jan. 1.

All libraries will close from Dec. 23 to 27, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

The Cabarrus County Landfill on Irish Potato Road is closed from Dec. 23 to 26 and Jan. 1. It is open from Dec. 27 to 30. On Dec. 31, the landfill will operate from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility off Hwy 49 is closed from Thursday, Dec. 23 to 26 and Dec. 31 through Jan. 2. It is open from Dec. 27 to 30. Collection events will take place on Jan. 5 and 15.