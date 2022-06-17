Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau announces new sales manager

CONCORD – Adam Rich has joined the Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau as sales manager.

In this role, Rich will promote Cabarrus County as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs and more.

“Adam’s past sales and motorsports experience makes him a great fit for our organization and our destination,” said Donna Carpenter, Cabarrus County CVB president and CEO. “Welcoming him to the team expands our opportunity to attract group travel and the positive impact it brings to this community.”

Rich joins the Cabarrus County CVB with more than 10 years of sales experience in the sports industry. In his previous role, he was manager of ticket operations for World Racing Group, which oversees all World of Outlaws and DIRTcar sanctioned events around the country. Prior to his role with World Racing Group, he served as the director of ticketing for his alma-mater, UNC-Greensboro, and in Account Executive roles with Wake Forest University and Talladega Superspeedway.

A native of North Carolina, Adam graduated from UNC-Greensboro receiving a Bachelor of Science in recreation and parks management. In 2010, he earned a Master of Science in sport management from the University of Southern Mississippi.