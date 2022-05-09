Cabarrus County Courthouse closes again

CONCORD — The Cabarrus County Courthouse closed again Monday, May 9, with the county citing more electrical issues.

The closure was announced Sunday evening over social media. The post stated that crews were working on electrical issue. A representative of the county confirmed that the issues were again due to water intrusion.

"The County and Courts appreciate the public's patience as we work to resolve a series of electrical issues related to water intrusion," a statement read.

Crews spent Monday testing and the county announced that the courthouse will reopen Tuesday. But there will be not jury trials this week, due to potential additional closures. All other services will be operational.

The county also announced that the courthouse will close at 12:30 p.m. Friday, May 13.

A similar incident happened last month. The courthouse experienced electrical issues that kept it closed for a few days from April 18-20. An official with the county stated then that the issues were caused by water entering into the electrical breaker .

The county has put out that jurors scheduled for Monday should contact the Clerk’s Office recorded line after 5 p.m. for next steps. Individuals scheduled for court should also contact the Clerk’s Office when the courthouse reopens.

Domestic emergency 50b/50c orders may be filed at the Magistrate’s Office at 30 Corban Ave. Southeast.