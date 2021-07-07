Cabarrus County Courthouse hits construction milestone with topping off ceremony

For County Commissioner Barbara Strang, seeing construction moving along is like having a physical representation of what it took to get to this point in the project.

"This is a culmination of a lot of years of work, hard work, coming together," Strang said. "It is great to see the community come out in support of what we are doing here in the county."

County commissioners approved the five-year, 250,000-square-foot renovation and expansion project for the courthouse in 2019. Construction on the new courthouse began in 2020 and the county later held a ground breaking ceremony in August 2020. Silling Architects began design work in February 2020 and has continued to work with Messer Construction, which also completed work on the county’s five-story parking deck in downtown Concord. Liles Construction Co Inc. has also aided in construction plans during the project as the steel frame has gone up.

The new design updates the nearly 50-year-old building with more windows that will let courthouse residents look out on Union and Church streets. And there will be a large, open green area off Means Avenue, where the main entrance to the building will be relocated. A secondary entrance off Union Street will remain.