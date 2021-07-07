Cabarrus County Courthouse hits construction milestone with topping off ceremony

With the majority of the new Cabarrus County Courthouse's steel frame up and at least one floor poured, Cabarrus County Government held a beam signing and topping out ceremony to commemorate the milestone in construction.
The beam signing, held Tuesday, July 6, was open to the public and several members of the community came out to leave their name and maybe grab an ice pop. Local residents, county commissioners, municipal elected officials, courthouse employees, and contractors and designers for the project also came out.
Harrisburg Town Councilperson Troy Selberg came out to sign his name and said witnessing the construction milestone is not only important for the county but also for the Town of Harrisburg.
"Municipalities like Harrisburg are small municipalities and we really depend on the county, so it is that true partnership of the county and small towns," Selberg said. "We don't have a courthouse or a police department, so the importance of partnering with the county is imperative because the county plays a huge part in providing services to Harrisburg."
As residents and elected officials found space on the beam to squeeze their names, they navigated around the state and county flags as well as a small tree held on top of the beam. The tree is a traditional part of a topping out ceremony to signify a safe structure erecting process and to serve as a good luck charm for the future residents of the courthouse.
For County Commissioner Barbara Strang, seeing construction moving along is like having a physical representation of what it took to get to this point in the project.
"This is a culmination of a lot of years of work, hard work, coming together," Strang said. "It is great to see the community come out in support of what we are doing here in the county."
County commissioners approved the five-year, 250,000-square-foot renovation and expansion project for the courthouse in 2019. Construction on the new courthouse began in 2020 and the county later held a ground breaking ceremony in August 2020. Silling Architects began design work in February 2020 and has continued to work with Messer Construction, which also completed work on the county’s five-story parking deck in downtown Concord. Liles Construction Co Inc. has also aided in construction plans during the project as the steel frame has gone up.
The new design updates the nearly 50-year-old building with more windows that will let courthouse residents look out on Union and Church streets. And there will be a large, open green area off Means Avenue, where the main entrance to the building will be relocated. A secondary entrance off Union Street will remain.
The update to the courthouse is also designed to help with the flow of court traffic after the county has seen a large increase in court filings. According to the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Court, use of the Cabarrus County Courthouse increased 131 percent over the last three decades. Court filings in 1986/87 totaled 27,506. By 2016/17, that number rose to 63,567.
During the topping off ceremony Wednesday, July 7, Messer Project Executive Jason Harris said that Messer and design companies have put thousands of design pages into the project.
"For well over a year, ahead of us starting on site, the Silling team amongst all our other design partners have worked hard to develop the structure you see here today, " Harris said.
Within the last few weeks, construction on the new courthouse has finally gone vertical with the steel frame, and the first and second floors have been or are beginning to be poured. Harris said that construction crews began working on the steel frame March 29 of this year. The crews have put in more than 10,000 man-hours and raised more than 5,000 steel members since that date.
Harris also stated that he expects interior work on the building to begin in the basement in about a month.
A few weeks ago Messer led a walkthrough of the site with representatives from the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office and the Courthouse to view the areas where they will soon be working.
As construction continues for storm and other infrastructure around Corban Avenue and Church Street, there will still be some intermittent road closures. But the courthouse has made steady headway since its beginnings in 2020.