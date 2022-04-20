 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cabarrus County Courthouse reopens after electrical issues

Cabarrus County Courthouse

The Courthouse reopened at regular hours Thursday, April 21. 

 Cabarrus County Government

CABARRUS COUNTY — The Cabarrus County Courthouse is back open after closing several days this week due to electrical issues. 

The courthouse first closed Monday, April 18. An announcement went out about the closing. Officials said there were significant power issues and hoped the courthouse would reopen the following day. It did not. 

Despite crews continuing to work on the electrical issues, the courthouse stayed closed April 18-20.

The courthouse finally reopened for regular hours Thursday, April 21. 

The source of the electrical issues was water entering into the electrical breaker an official confirmed. The problem has been resolved and operations are back on. 

For those who had business at the courthouse on those days, the Clerk of Court’s office can be reached at 704-262-5500. Also, 

