Cabarrus County Courts to resume jury trials this week

With safety measures in place, our local courts have remained open, and we have addressed non-jury matters on a regular basis throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chief Justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, however, suspended jury trials throughout the State last March. In July, I was directed to work together with local officials to prepare a plan for the safe resumption of jury trials. With the help of Chief District Court Judge Christy Wilhelm, Clerk Bill Baggs, District Attorney Roxann Vaneekhoven, Sheriff Van Shaw, attorney Andy Clement, Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Director of the Cabarrus Health Alliance, and others, our Court submitted a plan that has been approved by the Chief Justice and the Administrative Office of the Courts to restart jury trials in Cabarrus County.

We are living in challenging times caused by the pandemic. The Court must continue to address emergency and time sensitive cases and must do so in a safe manner. Our Court, in consultation with the Cabarrus Health Alliance, has engaged in continuous and extensive planning since March to keep our Court functioning and to protect the health of those who work in the courthouse and those that interact with us. We have continued to address non-jury matters throughout the pandemic and have found innovative ways to improve our courts such as the use of teleconferencing to conduct hearings.