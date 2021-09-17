Cabarrus County COVID cases in children jump 12 percent since last year

A representative from Atrium Health’s pediatric department told the Independent Tribune that COVID cases among those 0-17 have increased. The representative went on to say that it is more important than ever to remind people to wear masks, wash hands and get vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Atrium has previously stated that it is seeing an increase in COVID patients in the Pediatric ICU, some are above the age of 12 — but many are younger. Some are as young as a few weeks old, and they are experiencing severe illness.

One issue that the CDC has linked to child COVID cases is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The CDC has been tracking these cases since May 2020. According to the CDC MIS-C is extremely rare, but some children who have had COVID-19 later develop it.

It is characterized as a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

As of August 27, the CDC has reported 4,661 total MIS-C patients and 41 MIS-C related deaths.