Cabarrus County COVID cases in children jump 12 percent since last year

The number of COVID-19 cases in those ages 0-17 in Cabarrus County has increased 12 percent since the start of the pandemic and healthcare officials are worried.
Since the recent spike in COVID cases, several healthcare systems and Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) have stated that younger people who test positive are having more severe illness than when the pandemic first began.
The Delta variant, which healthcare officials state is the cause of the spike, is known to be more contagious and cause more severe illness even in younger people, according to the CDC
And that younger, sicker population extends to those ages 0-17. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children represented 15.5 percent of the total accumulated cases since the pandemic started.
Since Sept. 9, that number has jumped to 28.9 percent of reported weekly COVID-19 cases. But those under the age of 18, make up only 22.2% of the U.S. population.
That increase in cases for those ages 0-17 has also been seen by CHA.
In August 2021, 26 percent of Cabarrus County’s COVID-19 cases were among individuals 0-17, this is up 12 percent compared to August 2020.
A representative from Atrium Health’s pediatric department told the Independent Tribune that COVID cases among those 0-17 have increased. The representative went on to say that it is more important than ever to remind people to wear masks, wash hands and get vaccinated.
Atrium has previously stated that it is seeing an increase in COVID patients in the Pediatric ICU, some are above the age of 12 — but many are younger. Some are as young as a few weeks old, and they are experiencing severe illness.
One issue that the CDC has linked to child COVID cases is Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). The CDC has been tracking these cases since May 2020. According to the CDC MIS-C is extremely rare, but some children who have had COVID-19 later develop it.
It is characterized as a rare but serious condition associated with COVID-19 in which different body parts become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.
As of August 27, the CDC has reported 4,661 total MIS-C patients and 41 MIS-C related deaths.
The CHA has stressed since the rise in cases that began in August that the trajectory of this variant could be equivalent to the holidays in late 2020 into early 2021.
The current percent positive for testing is 12.6 percent which has slightly declined since the beginning of September.
But the percent of the eligible population that is vaccinated in Cabarrus County hasn’t seen a major increase. Currently the eligible population is 57.5 percent partially vaccinated and 52.9 percent fully vaccinated.
In Cabarrus County, only 38 percent of those ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated. For those ages 75 and up, 83 percent are fully vaccinated. That is a major gap, especially since the Delta variant is causing severe illness in younger people.
Chief Community Health Officer Marcella Beam told the Independent Tribune that CHA is working to get the vaccine distributed to as many in the eligible population as possible to help curb the increase in numbers.
“Our plans are to increase the number of COVID-19 Vaccine’s among all populations,” Beam stated. “Vaccination is our best and strongest tool against the spread.”