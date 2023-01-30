Cabarrus County CVB welcomes new sales manager

CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Alex Morales as Sales Manager. In this role, Morales will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina as a destination for groups including meetings and conventions, sporting events, car clubs and more.

“The hospitality experience Alex brings to this organization fortifies our efforts to showcase Cabarrus County as an ideal events destination and to welcome both new and returning groups,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter.

Prior to joining the Cabarrus County CVB, Morales spent seven years with Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock, North Carolina. Most recently serving as Director of Group Sales and New Business Development, she also held the roles of Assistant Guest Services Manager and Retail Sales Manager during her time with Chetola. Her previous experience also includes Membership Experience Manager for professional networking organization Charlotte Business Group.

Morales is a graduate of Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute where she earned associate degrees in Hospitality Administration/Management and Business Management.