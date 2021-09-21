Cabarrus County directs $5 million in recovery funds to small businesses

• Meet county vendor onboarding requirements.

The county will review applications and allocate funding after the Oct. 15 deadline.

How to apply

To learn more and apply, visit cabarruscounty.us/BizGrant21.

From there, applicants can:

• Review information.

• Submit their application online in a few easy steps.

• Download and print the application to mail-in or hand-deliver.

Applicants are required to answer a few qualifying questions, including how the business impacts Cabarrus County’s economy.

To complete the process, applicants will need to submit the business’ 2019 and 2020 Federal Tax Returns with the application. Online applicants will need to upload an electronic copy.

Paper applications are available at Cabarrus County’s libraries, Human Services Center, Veteran Services Office, Board of Elections Office, Senior Center in Concord and the Government Center (County Manager’s Office).

Previous COVID-19 assistance