Cabarrus County Fair cancelled, county issues mask mandate for its facilities

CONCORD – Due to low vaccination rates and community spread of COVID-19, Cabarrus County announced the cancellation of the 2021 Cabarrus County Fair. The event was scheduled for September 10-18.

Officials made the decision in consultation with public health and emergency management officials.

“It’s extremely disappointing to know another year will go by without the fair, especially since there was a pathway to normalcy through vaccination,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Steve Morris. “I hope the community understands the risk of holding a fair under these conditions.

“If we can get our vaccination rates higher, we’ll find our way back to life as we knew it.”

Cabarrus County Health Alliance (CHA), Cabarrus County’s public health authority, distributes information on local vaccination rates. On Tuesday, the data showed 50.6% of the eligible Cabarrus County population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.