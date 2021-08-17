Cabarrus County Fair entry deadline Aug. 25

The Cabarrus County Fair is coming with its theme of “A Fair to Remember”! Plan your entry now and visit the Cabarrus County Fair website, www.cabarruscounty fair.com. Click on the Competitions tab and look for Competitive Exhibits and all the details.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The website includes details and entry forms. Categories include: Baked Goods, Crafts, Needlework, Home Sewing, Home Arts, Food Preservation, Photography, Horticulture, and many more!

Entry Forms are due at the Fair Office, by noon on Wednesday, August 25. Official entry forms may be mailed to Cabarrus County Fair Office, PO Box 707, Concord, NC 28026.

You may also submit forms on nights and weekend in the afterhours drop box, outside the Fair Office door, (4759 Hwy. 49 North, Concord), located directly behind the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center. Share your skills with fairgoers and join the fun! Fair dates are: Sept. 10-18.