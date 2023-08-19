The Cabarrus County Fair is a favorite fall event in September. One of the highlights is viewing entries that people of all ages exhibit at the Fair.

The Cabarrus County Fair will be held at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, 4759 NC Highway 49 North, Concord, NC 28025 from September 8-16 this year. It is a thrill to see items you have entered exhibited at the Fair , especially if you have earned a ribbon and fair prize premium money awarded by the judges!

Paper Entry Forms and W9 forms are due by noon on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023 at the Cabarrus County Fair Office. Entry forms may be mailed to P.O Box 707 Concord, NC 28026-0707. Entry forms and W9 forms may also be placed in the locked, outside drop box 24 hours a day located beside the Fair Office, 4759 Highway 49 North, Concord, NC 28025. All exhibitors receiving premiums will receive a Cabarrus County issued check and it will be mailed to the address on the entry form within sixty days of the Fair.

Fair Catalogs listing all the categories youth and adults may enter are available for your viewing at the Fair Office, or at NC Cooperative Extension Center, 715 Cabarrus Avenue West, Concord, NC , 28027 during business hours. You may also visit the Cabarrus County Fair website, www.cabarruscountyfair.com for all the needed information. Click on the Competitions Tab and look for Competitive Exhibits. From there you can view the full Fair Catalog, divided into easy-to-follow departments ( categories). Both youth and adult categories are available. Only one completed entry form and W-9 form per contestant is needed.

Categories include: Field Crops, Horticulture, Miscellaneous Ag Products, Youth Division, Educational Booths, Food Preservation, Baked Goods, Home Sewing, Needlework, Crafts, Flowers, and Home Arts.

If you have trouble viewing the on line information call the Fair Office at 704-920-3992 and someone will walk you through the process.

Plan to drop off your entries Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1-6 p.m., or Wednesday, Sept. 6, 1-6 p.m. Entries may be picked up on Sunday, Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Exhibitors are reminded that they may have a friend or family member drop off or pick up their items, if that is more convenient.

The community is urged to enter items in the upcoming Cabarrus County Fair. This year's theme is "Cabarrus County Fair, The Fairest of Them All"!