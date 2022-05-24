Cabarrus County Girl Scouts earn top recognition with prestigious Gold Award

CABARRUS COUNTY – Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council has announced this year’s Gold Award recipients. The prestigious Girl Scout Gold Award represents the highest achievement in Girl Scouting and challenges girls ages 14 to17 to initiate meaningful, sustainable change locally, nationally, and even globally through their own unique ‘Take Action’ projects.

“The Gold Award recognition is the achievement of a lifetime,” said Tayuanee Dewberry, CEO of Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “These young ladies are the best of the best. This recognition is something many young girls aspire to achieve, yet only a small percentage accomplish. The Hornets’ Nest Council could not be prouder of this year’s recipients.”

This award is only available to Girl Scouts. Research confirms the lifetime benefits for Gold Award Girl Scouts and the positive impact the award has on their lives.

This year’s Hornets’ Nest Council Gold Award recipients from Cabarrus County are:

Jamie Badger – Troop 2377: Cab 2

Badger created an interactive learning environment in an already existing outdoor trail space. She worked with a creator to make QR code signs. These signs allow for the outdoor space to incorporate technology into scientific environmental lessons.

Chasity Jackson – Troop 315: Trailblazers

Jackson consulted with members of the homeless community and discovered a huge need for personal hygiene items. Through her partnerships with The Salvation Army and a local church, she was able to build and stock a Helpful Hut at each location where those in need can obtain items for free. Multiple project partners will ensure the huts remain stocked. Her awareness campaign included a website, flyers and brochures to inspire others to help with this important cause.

Bradey Shirley – Troop Juliette - Cab 2

Shirley took action to get children excited about science at an early age because many students do not demonstrate strong academic performance in this subject. She created a YouTube channel with easy-to-follow science videos of fun experiments using household items in order to get children interested. She partnered with North Carolinians for Home Education who distributed the educational videos and worksheets to their families and then linked them to their website to help with this important cause.