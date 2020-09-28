Cabarrus County Government Building evacuated, gas line break

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CONCORD — The Concord Fire Department advised Cabarrus County Government to evacuate the Government Center located on Church Street due to a gas leak, Monday afternoon, September 28.

Employees will continue to work from remote locations, officials stated in a tweet. The drive-thru tax collection location was also closed.

The leak was clamped around 2:30 p.m.

Work crews ruptured a gas line was on Church Street, which closed a portion of the road down for about 7 hours.

After the 4 inches of line was ruptured at 11:30 a.m., the work crew called 9-1-1 to report the leak. Concord Police Deprtment, Concord Fire Department and Dominion Energy crews were on scene to assess the area, Communications Specialist Allyson Summitt said.

A block from Edgewood Avenue to Brumley Avenue was originally closed off. But crews later extended the closure on Chruch Street from the Cabarrus County Government Building to Edgewood Avenue.

Emergency personnel are expanding the evacuation zone to ensure safety, officials stated.

Stores in the area have been advised to either evacuate due to gas readings at high levels. Stores in this are were closed for business until levels dissipate.