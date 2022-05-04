Cabarrus County government invites community: Walk with Us

CONCORD, N.C. – The role of county government is defined in state statute, and the impact of that work routinely changes lives right here in our community. Cabarrus County invites residents to learn more about its programs and responsibilities through a guided walking tour of downtown Concord facilities on May 13 at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m.

Cabarrus County Outreach Coordinator Dominique Clark coordinated the “Walk with Us” tour. This is the first time the County is offering the unique experience, which Clark sees as a window into the County’s work.

“Passersby may not realize that there’s nationally recognized work happening inside our buildings,” Clark said. “The tour is conversational and informative. It’s an opportunity to share what’s happening and hear what residents want. Everyone who participates will have a chance to ask questions and learn something new.”

The guided walking tour will take residents through County facilities, with officials sharing service highlights along the way. Locations include the Government Center, Sheriff's Administrative Building and the Concord Branch of the Library, along with a sneak peek at the new Courthouse construction project.

Residents can register for one of three tour times: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Each tour will last an hour-and-a-half and is open to all ages. Participants will receive a goody bag with County information and materials.

Space is limited. To register, residents can visit cabarruscounty.us/events and scroll to “Cabarrus County Public Tours – Walk with Us.” Follow the link to the preferred tour time to complete the request. Residents can also email outreach@cabarrusocunty.us or call 704-920-2266 with the name of participants, email, phone number and preferred tour time.

For physical ease and safety, participants are encouraged to wear flat walking shoes and comfortable clothing. Participants requiring ADA accommodations should contact 704-920-2218.

To learn more, visit cabarruscounty.us or follow Cabarrus County on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.