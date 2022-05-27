Cabarrus County Government office close for Memorial Day

CONCORD – All Cabarrus County Government offices are closed on Monday, May 30, to observe Memorial Day. Offices will reopen on Tuesday, May 31.

All branches of the Cabarrus County Library System are operating on normal hours on Friday, May 27. The libraries will close Monday, May 31, and will reopen Tuesday, May 31.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility located off Hwy. 49 will Monday, May 30, and will reopen on Tuesday, May 31.

The Construction and Demolition Landfill on Irish Potato Road will operate during regular hours, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 28. It will close on Monday, May 30, and will reopen on Tuesday, May 31.

All Cabarrus County parks will operate normal hours over Memorial Day weekend. Frank Liske Park is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Camp T.N. Spencer, Vietnam Veterans and Rob Wallace parks will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Cabarrus County Senior centers are closed on Memorial Day.

For those who live in unincorporated areas, Republic Services will operate during regular hours.