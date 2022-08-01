Cabarrus County IT department earns second place in Digital Counties Survey

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Government’s Information Technology Systems (ITS) department earned second place in the 20th annual Digital Counties Survey, held by the Center for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The award came in the 150,000 – 249,999 population category, which Cabarrus won in 2021 and 2019. The County has placed in the top 10 of that category for the past 10 years.

Cabarrus landed its spot on this year’s list for projects prioritizing cybersecurity, hiring and retaining competent IT personnel, community engagement, IT governance and data transparency, among other goals.

“Striving for this award keeps us looking forward,” said Cabarrus County Chief Information Officer Todd Shanley. “Our team is innovative and dedicated to finding the best solution for County departments and the people we serve. They’re finding new ways to connect residents to services, reduce redundancy and create a solid digital infrastructure.”

The survey, developed in partnership with NACo and conducted by CDG, identifies the best technology practices among U.S. counties, including initiatives that streamline delivery of government services; encourage collaboration; enhance cybersecurity; and apply innovative and emerging technologies to county priorities.

“Our nation’s top counties continue to succeed and deliver on key services, breaking down barriers to broadband connectivity and accessibility, building upon innovative and smart initiatives that enable government to better plan for and protect their citizens, constituents, and assets,” said Brian Cohen, vice president of CDG. “The Center for Digital Government is excited to recognize and congratulate this year’s winners for their accomplishments and continuing efforts to use technology to make government better.”

To learn more about the Digital County Survey, visit https://www.govtech.com/dc/digital-counties/digital-counties-survey-2022-winners-announced.