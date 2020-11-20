Cabarrus County Library moves digital collection to Libby reading app

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide. The company strives to create “a world enlightened by reading” by delivering the industry’s largest catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other digital media to a growing network of 50,000 libraries and schools in 78 countries. OverDrive’s popular reading apps provide best-in-class user experience and tools for staff management: the Libby app for libraries is one of PCMag’s Best Free Software of 2019 and Popular Mechanics’ 20 Best Apps of the 2010s, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME’s Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. OverDrive was acquired by funds affiliated with global investment firm KKR in 2020. www.overdrive.com.