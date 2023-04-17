RALEIGH – Cedric Bass of Kannapolis beat the odds for the second time in three months to win a $1 million scratch-off prize.

After a trip to the grocery store Thursday, he decided to make one more stop.

“I got gas and the ticket from across the street,” Bass said.

The $10 VIP Platinum ticket Bass picked up from Willow Oaks BP on George W. Liles Parkway in Concord turned out to be a $1 million winner.

Luck has been on Bass’ side before.

“I was just here in January,” he said. “I won Cash 5.”

Bass matched all five white balls in the Jan. 6 drawing and won $182,073 after splitting the jackpot with another winner.

When Bass arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to claim his $1 million win, he had a decision to make. He could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump-sum of $600,000. He chose the lump-sum amount of $600,000 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $427,503.

The VIP Platinum game debuted last month with five $1 million top prizes. Three $1 million prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $15.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.