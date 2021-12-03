Cabarrus County property tax bills due date is just around the corner

CONCORD — We’re a month away from the first week of 2022, which also brings the grace period deadline for paying 2021 real estate and personal property tax bills.

Tax bills go to property owners listed on tax records as of Jan. 1, 2021. Taxes are based on the January 2021 value of real properties, and property tax rates set by County and municipal officials in June.

The original due date of bills was Sep. 1, but taxpayers are given the three-month window to pay before penalties kick in. After Jan. 5, 2022, property owners are subject to interest charges, collections and/or tax foreclosure.

A simple way to pay

By visiting mycabco.cabarruscounty.us or downloading the myCabCo app, users can create a single, secure wallet that stores all payment, profile and transaction information in one place. From there, users can set up alerts and keep track of their receipts. Payment takes just a few clicks. A paperless billing option is also available, along with: