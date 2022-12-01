Cabarrus County reopens Emergency Rental Assistance Program

CONCORD – Cabarrus County Government has reopened applications for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program for a limited time. Applications will be accepted until funds are exhausted.

The application portal temporarily closed in September so staff could process pending applications. That backlog has since been cleared.

Since March 2020, Cabarrus County has submitted over $8.5 million in vendor payments on behalf of residents for overdue and future rent and utilities (electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal and energy costs) that are not covered within rent. The County also allocated $3.5 million to Cooperative Christian Ministry to administer a similar program that follows the same purpose.

The County received federal and state funding for the program as part of various COVID-19 relief programs. To receive funding, applicants must document financial needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Once approved, funds are sent directly to the vendor.

In addition to ERAP, Cabarrus County has dedicated more than $35 million to help address Cabarrus County's most critical needs and help small businesses recover from economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To start the application process, visit erapapp.cabarruscounty.us/