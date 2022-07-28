Cabarrus County Schools getting ready for back to school

Summer break is in full swing for most Cabarrus County Schools students, but officials are looking ahead to the new school year.
After two years off, Safety Town is back. The program is for entering kindergarten in 2022. This free half-day event is a Concord tradition. Register now at www.linktr.ee/jclofconcord.
Here are the dates for the 2022-23 Open House events for CCS schools. Visit the system’s website for details.
Cabarrus Early College of Technology
Aug. 1: 6:30 p.m., ninth grade
Aug. 2: 6:30 p.m., 10th grade
Aug. 3: 6 p.m., 11th grade
Aug. 3: 7 p.m., 12th grade
Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College High School
Aug. 1: 6 p.m., 10th grade parents meeting (virtual)
Aug. 1: 7 p.m., 11th grade parents meeting (virtual)
Aug. 2: 6 p.m., ninth grade parents meeting (virtual)
Aug. 2: 7 p.m., 12th grade parents meeting (virtual)
Aug. 4: 6-8 p.m., Open House
Cabarrus Health Sciences Institute
Aug. 4: 6-7:30 p.m.
Traditional Calendar Schools
Aug. 24: 4:30-6:30 p.m., Middle schools and Cabarrus Opportunity School
Aug. 24: 6:30-8 p.m., High schools
Aug. 25: 5-7 p.m., Elementary schools
Aug. 25: 4-7 p.m., Royal Oaks School of the Arts
Aug. 25: 4-7:30 p.m., Cabarrus Virtual Academy
4-5:30 p.m., Elementary
6-7:30 p.m., Middle and high