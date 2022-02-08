Cabarrus County Schools go mask optional

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted at its work session Monday evening 6-1 to make masks optional in schools starting Feb. 8.

In January when COVID-19 cases in the county began to surge due to the Omicron variant, the board voted to require masks. At the time of the decision, the school district had 426 students with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 84 staff members.

During last night's meeting it was announced that those numbers had significantly dropped. There are now 192 students with confirmed cases and Superintendent Dr. John J. Kopicki confirmed there are 20 staff members with confirmed cases as well, despite the 19 reported on the slide at the meeting.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) is also reporting that the percent positive rate in the county is at 31.6%, which is significantly down from the near 40% rate it was at when the mask requirement went in place. Board members also noted last night that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is currently reporting that the county's percent positive rate is at 28% and that there is a slight lag in the county versus the state numbers.