Cabarrus County Schools go mask optional

The Cabarrus County Board of Education voted at its work session Monday evening 6-1 to make masks optional in schools starting Feb. 8.
In January when COVID-19 cases in the county began to surge due to the Omicron variant, the board voted to require masks. At the time of the decision, the school district had 426 students with confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 84 staff members.
During last night's meeting it was announced that those numbers had significantly dropped. There are now 192 students with confirmed cases and Superintendent Dr. John J. Kopicki confirmed there are 20 staff members with confirmed cases as well, despite the 19 reported on the slide at the meeting.
The Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) is also reporting that the percent positive rate in the county is at 31.6%, which is significantly down from the near 40% rate it was at when the mask requirement went in place. Board members also noted last night that the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is currently reporting that the county's percent positive rate is at 28% and that there is a slight lag in the county versus the state numbers.
The one holdout on the vote, Board member Carolyn Carpenter, said the only reason she didn't vote for mask optional was because of the county's percent positive rate. She said she expects the rate to go down in the next week, but at its current number, she wasn't comfortable.
With the move back to mask optional, Board member Keshia Sandidge brought up having more parents and volunteers in schools. Kopicki said he would discuss the topic with administrators and bring the topic back at the board's meeting next week.
"We are definitely moving in the direction where we would like to have more parents and volunteers in the schools," Kopicki said.
During the meeting Board member Tim Furr asked if the board had the ability to follow Union County School Board's direction in ending contact tracing and quarantining requirements.
Union County recently voted to stop quarantining and contact tracing for those who might have been exposed to COVID-19 but don't show any symptoms.
Board attorney Jay White explained that the school nurses who conduct the contact tracing and quarantining in the school district are employed by the CHA. He explained that the board does not have the authority to stop them from contact tracing or quarantining. But White did say, from a legal standpoint, the board could ask the health alliance to explain why it is continuing to quarantine and contact trace what he termed as healthy children.
Several board members were in favor of putting a statement to CHA. Based off of consensus, Board chair Holly Grimsley asked for a drafted statement to the Cabarrus Health Alliance be brought before the board at next week's meeting.
Sandidge said she did not believe it was within the board's purview to make that statement. She also said that a seemingly healthy child may not be.
"We do understand that children can be asymptomatic and not show any signs and still have COVID? I just wanted to put that out there," she said.
Carpenter also said she wasn't comfortable making a statement.
"It isn't our authority," she said. "It is that of the health alliance."
Board member Laura Blackwell said that the fallout of having students in quarantine is having them out of school and potentially widening the learning gap that is starting to emerge following COVID-19 and virtual learning.
"You have all of those children who are all at home and are not learning, and we are the ones that are going to have to figure that out," Blackwell said.
This issue is expected to be discussed again at the board's meeting next week.