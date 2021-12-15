Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office identifies human remains found in Mount Pleasant

The human remains found near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant have been identified.

The Cabarrus County Communications Division received a call Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 3:23 p.m. regarding the discovery of possible human remains near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant. Upon arrival, the scene was secured, and an investigation determined that the remains were human.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), along with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), investigated and collected the remains the following day and sent the remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).

Detectives with the CCSO received information Dec. 14 from OCME that a positive identification had been made regarding the remains. The remains were identified as CCSO missing person William “Quincy” Piland of Mount Pleasant.