Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office identifies human remains found in Mount Pleasant

The human remains found near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant have been identified.
The Cabarrus County Communications Division received a call Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 3:23 p.m. regarding the discovery of possible human remains near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant. Upon arrival, the scene was secured, and an investigation determined that the remains were human.
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), along with the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI), investigated and collected the remains the following day and sent the remains to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME).
Detectives with the CCSO received information Dec. 14 from OCME that a positive identification had been made regarding the remains. The remains were identified as CCSO missing person William “Quincy” Piland of Mount Pleasant.
The investigation into Piland’s disappearance has been ongoing since August of 2021 and investigators believe they are much closer to finding out exactly what happened to Piland. CCSO investigators are optimistic that the discovery of Piland’s remains will lead to answers in this case. CCSO investigators also believe members of the community may have information which can be useful to the investigation.
Piland’s next of kin has been notified and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office sends its deepest condolences to Quincy’s family and friends.
The CCSO is asking anyone with information concerning Piland’s death to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.cabarruscrimestoppers.com or by calling 704-93CRIME.