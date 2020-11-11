Cabarrus County to host joint virtual holiday event

Kannapolis has added more lights and fun families to enjoy. Admission to the park and viewing of the lights is free.

The Winterland Express

Train runs every evening from November 20 to December 30 (closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day); Sundays through Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 10 p.m.

Ride the train through the park and count down the 12 Days of Christmas as you view unique holiday light displays.

This year, Winterland Express riders will need to make a reservation and pay in advance to ride. The reservation process allows the City to accommodate as many people as possible per train ride—as safely as possible. Social distancing and masks are required.

For details and to make a reservation, click this link – www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmas.

Favorite activities, such as making s’mores around the fire pit and performances by the Singing Bears, return as usual.

Kids of all ages can visit and take photos with Santa in his studio each night. However, children will not be able to sit on Santa’s lap (we do not want him to be sick and unable to visit on Christmas Eve).

